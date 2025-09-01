Paramount Hospitality Management Welcomes Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering for Four Orlando Hotels

Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering. With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Younes will be instrumental in driving strategic sales initiatives to elevate business growth and success across PHM’s Orlando portfolio.