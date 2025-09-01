Paramount Hospitality Management Welcomes Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering for Four Orlando Hotels
Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering. With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Younes will be instrumental in driving strategic sales initiatives to elevate business growth and success across PHM’s Orlando portfolio.
Orlando, FL, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Younes is recognized for her strategic, results-driven approach and her ability to align client needs with creative, tailored solutions. She has successfully led sales initiatives in the corporate, pharmaceutical, and government sectors and is well-known for developing high-performing teams and delivering long-term business growth.
In her new role, Younes will focus on driving measurable revenue growth, strengthening client relationships, and streamlining sales processes. Her client-focused approach ensures that each guest’s needs are met with care and attention.
“Joining the team at Wyndham I-Drive Avanti Resort & Conference Center is an exciting opportunity to blend relationship-building with strategic thinking to drive meaningful business growth,” said Younes. “I genuinely enjoy connecting with people, understanding their goals, and crafting solutions that align with what our hotel can deliver. I’m especially looking forward to collaborating with a team that shares my energy and passion for hospitality, and contributing to an environment where we’re all working together toward shared success.”
PHM looks forward to the leadership and expertise Younes brings as she helps guide sales and catering success across its portfolio of premier properties in the Orlando area. This portfolio includes Wyndham I-Drive Avanti Resort & Conference Center, Avanti International Resort, The Point Hotel & Suites, and Floridays Resort Orlando. Together, these properties offer over 25,680 square feet of flexible meeting and event space and feature a combined total of 1,976 guestrooms. All are located in the vibrant International Drive Entertainment District, providing convenient access to world-class attractions and the Orange County Convention Center.
About Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is a company comprised of seasoned Hospitality professionals who have each held key executive positions in all facets of the industry with both privately and publicly held, recognized, major hotel companies. PHM is truly a full-service, “one-stop” company, offering full versatility designed to support and facilitate contingency “workouts”,” mix-use” and exit strategies. Our team is knowledgeable in all aspects of Hotel, Resort, Condo Hotel, Fractional, Vacation Ownership, and any combination of mixed-use property or project design and development, pre-opening, opening phases to on-going solutions, managing operations and driving demand.
Paramount Hospitality Management has been recognized industry-wide for its leadership and excellence. Accolades include LUX Magazine’s 2016 Hospitality Award, continuously being named as one of Hotel Business’ Top 100 Hotel Management Companies published in the Green Book and Market Guide, and year-over-year for over a decade received prestigious recognition as a Top Employer by the Orlando Business Journal. PHM has also been featured in Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 annually since 2017.
In addition, PHM’s managed properties have earned Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, including Best of the Best distinctions reflecting consistently outstanding guest satisfaction.
In her new role, Younes will focus on driving measurable revenue growth, strengthening client relationships, and streamlining sales processes. Her client-focused approach ensures that each guest’s needs are met with care and attention.
“Joining the team at Wyndham I-Drive Avanti Resort & Conference Center is an exciting opportunity to blend relationship-building with strategic thinking to drive meaningful business growth,” said Younes. “I genuinely enjoy connecting with people, understanding their goals, and crafting solutions that align with what our hotel can deliver. I’m especially looking forward to collaborating with a team that shares my energy and passion for hospitality, and contributing to an environment where we’re all working together toward shared success.”
PHM looks forward to the leadership and expertise Younes brings as she helps guide sales and catering success across its portfolio of premier properties in the Orlando area. This portfolio includes Wyndham I-Drive Avanti Resort & Conference Center, Avanti International Resort, The Point Hotel & Suites, and Floridays Resort Orlando. Together, these properties offer over 25,680 square feet of flexible meeting and event space and feature a combined total of 1,976 guestrooms. All are located in the vibrant International Drive Entertainment District, providing convenient access to world-class attractions and the Orange County Convention Center.
About Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is a company comprised of seasoned Hospitality professionals who have each held key executive positions in all facets of the industry with both privately and publicly held, recognized, major hotel companies. PHM is truly a full-service, “one-stop” company, offering full versatility designed to support and facilitate contingency “workouts”,” mix-use” and exit strategies. Our team is knowledgeable in all aspects of Hotel, Resort, Condo Hotel, Fractional, Vacation Ownership, and any combination of mixed-use property or project design and development, pre-opening, opening phases to on-going solutions, managing operations and driving demand.
Paramount Hospitality Management has been recognized industry-wide for its leadership and excellence. Accolades include LUX Magazine’s 2016 Hospitality Award, continuously being named as one of Hotel Business’ Top 100 Hotel Management Companies published in the Green Book and Market Guide, and year-over-year for over a decade received prestigious recognition as a Top Employer by the Orlando Business Journal. PHM has also been featured in Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 annually since 2017.
In addition, PHM’s managed properties have earned Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, including Best of the Best distinctions reflecting consistently outstanding guest satisfaction.
Contact
Paramount Hospitality ManagementContact
Patricia George
689-239-1251
paramounthospitalicy.com
Patricia George
689-239-1251
paramounthospitalicy.com
Categories