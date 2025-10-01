Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Temple Grandin – Orlando, FL, Nov. 12, 2025
Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, is a leading voice in autism advocacy. She is the author of several books, including the national bestsellers, "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." Her latest book is "Autism, Sensory and Behavior." She lectures to thousands nationwide and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.
Orlando, FL, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this compelling presentation, Temple Grandin speaks with eloquence and honesty about the challenges she has encountered, offering personal reflections from her own childhood. She shares practical ideas to help others facing autism overcome obstacles and enhance their quality of life.
Drawing from both her lived experience and evidence-based research, Temple provides valuable insights into different types of thinkers, their significance, and how young people can continue to explore and embrace innovation.
Dr. Grandin will offer practical guidance on:
• Early intervention, therapeutic approaches, and classroom inclusion
• Toilet training and navigating puberty
• Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college
