"Many Moons," the New Album by Trumpeter Markus Rutz
Markus Rutz & Third Coast Sounds announce "Many Moons," the latest musical expression from the well-regarded trumpeter and composer.
Chicago, IL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Many Moons
Label: Third Coast Sound
Markus Rutz & Third Coast Sounds announce Many Moons, the latest musical expression from the well-regarded trumpeter and composer.
Many Moons is the ninth album from Rutz following the recent albums Storybook (2023) and Penumbra (2024) and features music in small group recorded with contemporaries from the Chicago scene. The ensemble sound is reminiscent of Rutz’s previous Blueprints recording project, extended by more grooves, styles and compositional nuance.
The new work is a continued acknowledgment of the present frame of mind for the musician, contemplating time as expressed in titles referencing the moon and periods of time, with the original tunes By and By, Before We Met, Penumbra, and also including Time to Spare, a composition from Brice Winston. Familiar standards Blue Skies, Moondance and Blue Moon play with the album theme and concept.
Musicians contributing to this recording have a large part in creation of the band’s sound and include friends and associates from various times in Rutz’s musical life. Brice Winston plays tenor saxophone on this third project together, Sharel Cassity plays alto as a second album together and this is the first album with Greg Ward, also on alto saxophone, who plays the closing piece and contributed as producer of the album. Bassists Christian Dillingham and Samuel Peters share the bass chair for their second albums together, as is the case with Matt Gold on guitar and Gregory Artry on percussion.
Whether to find good feelings, inspiration, solace or just a momentary respite from the saturation of global events and circumstances we face, the album is intended to provide just such a soundscape. Many Moons is an invitation for you to unplug, unglue, unwind and enjoy the first album from Third Coast Sounds.
About Markus Rutz
Chicago-based musician Markus Rutz is known for bluesy, soulful trumpet stylings and gorgeous tone. Accolades and radio attention have been favorable internationally and at home nationally. As a composer Rutz brings a breadth of writing experience and diverse set of sounds to his recordings.
Track Listing: Compositions by Markus Rutz (except where noted): Penumbra; By and By; Moondance (Van Morrison); Before We Met; Asso-Kam (Joe Sample); Many Moons; Blue Moon (Richard Rogers); Denouement; On the Bosrand; Blue Skies; Time to Spare (Brice Winston).
Visit Website RutzMusicWorks.com/ManyMoons
Label: Third Coast Sound
Markus Rutz & Third Coast Sounds announce Many Moons, the latest musical expression from the well-regarded trumpeter and composer.
Many Moons is the ninth album from Rutz following the recent albums Storybook (2023) and Penumbra (2024) and features music in small group recorded with contemporaries from the Chicago scene. The ensemble sound is reminiscent of Rutz’s previous Blueprints recording project, extended by more grooves, styles and compositional nuance.
The new work is a continued acknowledgment of the present frame of mind for the musician, contemplating time as expressed in titles referencing the moon and periods of time, with the original tunes By and By, Before We Met, Penumbra, and also including Time to Spare, a composition from Brice Winston. Familiar standards Blue Skies, Moondance and Blue Moon play with the album theme and concept.
Musicians contributing to this recording have a large part in creation of the band’s sound and include friends and associates from various times in Rutz’s musical life. Brice Winston plays tenor saxophone on this third project together, Sharel Cassity plays alto as a second album together and this is the first album with Greg Ward, also on alto saxophone, who plays the closing piece and contributed as producer of the album. Bassists Christian Dillingham and Samuel Peters share the bass chair for their second albums together, as is the case with Matt Gold on guitar and Gregory Artry on percussion.
Whether to find good feelings, inspiration, solace or just a momentary respite from the saturation of global events and circumstances we face, the album is intended to provide just such a soundscape. Many Moons is an invitation for you to unplug, unglue, unwind and enjoy the first album from Third Coast Sounds.
About Markus Rutz
Chicago-based musician Markus Rutz is known for bluesy, soulful trumpet stylings and gorgeous tone. Accolades and radio attention have been favorable internationally and at home nationally. As a composer Rutz brings a breadth of writing experience and diverse set of sounds to his recordings.
Track Listing: Compositions by Markus Rutz (except where noted): Penumbra; By and By; Moondance (Van Morrison); Before We Met; Asso-Kam (Joe Sample); Many Moons; Blue Moon (Richard Rogers); Denouement; On the Bosrand; Blue Skies; Time to Spare (Brice Winston).
Visit Website RutzMusicWorks.com/ManyMoons
Contact
Rutz Music WorksContact
Markus Rutz
312-972-9908
RutzMusicWorks.com
Markus Rutz
312-972-9908
RutzMusicWorks.com
Multimedia
Categories