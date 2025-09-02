Renowned Music Editor Peter Myles Joins Formosa Group’s Talent Roster
Hollywood, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Formosa Group proudly announces the addition of acclaimed music editor Peter Myles to its distinguished talent roster. With over 25 years of experience shaping the soundtracks of some of the world’s most celebrated films, Myles brings an unparalleled depth of artistry and expertise to the Formosa Group family.
A graduate of the New England Conservatory and Northwestern University, Myles began his career as a professional trumpeter before transitioning into music editing and production. He has contributed to some of the most iconic film scores of modern cinema, including three installments each in the Harry Potter, Bourne, and Star Wars series, as well as Dune, and Top Gun: Maverick. His most recent work can be heard on the 2025 release of Naked Gun in which he is credited as music editor and score producer.
“It is my great pleasure to be joining the terrific team at Formosa Group. The level of talent, expertise, and professionalism here is second to none, and I’m proud to become a part of this outstanding organization,” said Myles.
Beyond his extensive film credits, Myles has remained active in the recording industry. He has collaborated on projects such as John Williams’ Cello Concerto and An American Journey, in addition to editing a dozen film soundtracks. Most recently, he produced composer Alex Heffes’ acclaimed solo piano album Sudden Light.
“Peter’s career is a testament to both technical mastery and musical artistry,” said Leigh Kotkin, Director of Formosa Group’s music division. “We are honored to welcome him to our team and excited to see the unique perspective he will bring to future projects.”
Myles’ journey from orchestral performer to sought-after music editor reflects his lifelong dedication to excellence in music. His addition further strengthens Formosa Group’s position as a hub for premier post-production sound talent in the entertainment industry.
About Formosa Group:
Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), is a full-service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – and multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto and the UK.
