Elite SEO Consulting Puts Colorado Springs SEO Back in the National Spotlight
Elite SEO Consulting, a Colorado Springs–based agency, has put the city back in the national SEO spotlight by being shortlisted for the 2025 US Search Awards. Recognized for its ROI-driven campaigns, trust, and transparency, the boutique firm continues to help local businesses outrank competitors nationwide while proving that world-class SEO results can come from Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elite SEO Consulting, a Colorado Springs–based SEO and digital marketing agency, has been named a finalist in the 2025 U.S. Search Awards for its work with Wam Bam Handyman, a locally owned and operated handyman company. The recognition shines a national spotlight on both Elite SEO Consulting and the thriving business community of Colorado Springs.
Michael Hodgdon, a 27+ year veteran of the SEO industry, founded Elite SEO Consulting. Hodgdon has previously led award-winning campaigns that earned honors from the U.S. Search Awards, Global Search Awards, Landy Awards, and has been recognized with digital marketing awards dating back to the IAC Awards in 2008. Now, with Elite SEO Consulting, he plans to take SEO to new heights through integrated programs that combine SEO and AI optimization. The agency is blending its long-standing commitment to excellence with cutting-edge innovation, all while focusing on delivering the quickest path to ROI for clients.
“This recognition is more than just an industry accolade — it’s proof that local businesses in Colorado Springs can compete for search and AI placement with large franchises across the country when they have the right digital strategy,” said Hodgdon. “Wam Bam Handyman is a perfect example of a company that trusted the process, invested in their online presence, and is now reaping the financial rewards of ranking at the top.”
Wam Bam Handyman, founded by Navy veteran Jeff Robinson, has quickly become one of Colorado Springs’ most trusted handyman services, earning more than 70 five-star reviews from local homeowners. Elite SEO Consulting’s campaign focused on improving search visibility, driving customer leads, and positioning the brand as a go-to home services provider in the region.
For Hodgdon, the nomination is also a personal milestone. “I’ve been fortunate to win national and international awards in my career, but this one feels different. To do it with a local client I respect so much makes it especially meaningful.”
The U.S. Search Awards are among the most prestigious honors in digital marketing. Each year, entries are reviewed by a rigorous panel of industry experts, who evaluate campaigns on strategy, execution, innovation, and measurable results. Winners will be announced in less than three weeks, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this year’s finalists.
