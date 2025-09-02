Lahore Developer Launches AI Tool to Reinvent the “About” Page for Businesses and Professionals
Solving a Silent but Crucial Problem. For many organizations and entrepreneurs, the “About” page remains one of the hardest sections to write — despite being one of the most visited pages on a website. Mukhtar’s AI tool addresses this gap by structuring narratives around identity, values, and offerings, while presenting them in an accessible, reader-friendly format.
Lahore, Pakistan, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Lahore-based digital marketing and web development expert has introduced an innovative artificial intelligence tool that automatically generates professional and SEO-optimized “About” pages — a common challenge for businesses and individuals seeking to build credibility online.
BrandVoice AI Forge, developed by Kashif Mukhtar, uses his 12 years of experience in digital marketing and web development to transform simple user input into a polished, narrative-driven “About” page.
The platform’s standout feature, an Intelligent Voice Detection System, analyzes content to determine whether to write in a personal (“I”) or organizational (“We”) tone, ensuring consistent brand voice. Unlike generic AI text generators, the system focuses specifically on creating authentic brand introductions that balance professionalism with human warmth.
For many organizations and entrepreneurs, the “About” page remains one of the hardest sections to write — despite being one of the most visited pages on a website. Mukhtar’s AI tool addresses this gap by structuring narratives around identity, values, and offerings, while presenting them in an accessible, reader-friendly format.
“The ‘About’ page is often overlooked, yet it can determine whether a visitor becomes a customer,” says Kashif Mukhtar, Founder of BrandVoice AI Forge. “Our goal was to design an AI that doesn’t just write, but actually tells a story that feels authentic.”
Features Designed for Real-World Use
Voice-Consistent Storytelling — eliminates pronoun mismatches with AI-driven tone detection.
SEO-Optimized Output — improves discoverability on search engines.
Web-Ready Formatting — delivers content with headings, bold highlights, and clear dividers, ready for integration into platforms like WordPress.
Time-Saving Workflow — generates complete, professional drafts in minutes.
A Digital Asset for the Future
BrandVoice AI Forge positions itself not just as a writing assistant, but as a tool that converts raw personal or company details into a standalone professional digital asset.
Mukhtar sees it as especially useful for entrepreneurs, freelancers, small businesses, and startups who lack access to professional copywriters.
About Kashif Mukhtar
Kashif Mukhtar is a Lahore-based digital marketer, WordPress developer, and SEO specialist with over 12 years of industry experience. He is Google-certified and holds a BCS (Hons.) degree, along with Harvard CS50 Web certification. He has worked with businesses worldwide to strengthen their digital presence.
Contact Information
Kashif Mukhtar
Founder, BrandVoice AI Forge
Website: https://kashifmukhtar.com
Email: contact@kashifmukhtar.com
Phone/WhatsApp: [+92 300 455 1325
