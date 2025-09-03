Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine’s Newly Released “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” is a Powerful Call to Spiritual Awakening and Victorious Living Through Christ
“Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine is an empowering and biblically grounded work urging the body of Christ to rise above defeat, embrace their God-given identity, and walk boldly in the fullness of their healing and deliverance.
Eden, NC, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!”: a bold and stirring message of faith, freedom, and spiritual authority. “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” is the creation of published author, Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine, who is originally from Eden, North Carolina, and is a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and pastor. She holds a PhD in clinical Christian Psychology from Jacksonville Theological Seminary and co-founded Ambassadors for Christ Ministries with her late husband. Known for her powerful teaching and deep compassion, Dr. Denice is a respected educator and speaker who passionately shares the gospel to help others walk in the freedom and blessings provided through Jesus Christ.
Dr. Valentine shares, “It’s time for the body of Christ to rise up and walk in the freedom that Jesus paid for us to have. Satan has no more power over us because Christ has delivered us from the power of darkness and has translated us into the kingdom of God’s dear Son. Also, Christ has given us “all things” that pertain to life and godliness. The work has already been done. The Bible justifies that we are healed, delivered, and set free.
The church of the living God has been lying by the pool of lies long enough. Unlike the multitude lying at the pool of Bethesda, we don’t have to wait for an angel to come down and trouble the water. The water has been troubled, not just for one but for us all, when Jesus went to the cross.
God is not asking the Church, “Wilt thou be made whole?” Instead, God is asking the Church. “Will you receive your wholeness? Will you receive what I have already done?” When Jesus went to that cross, He made us whole. He left us in good shape. When we come into the knowledge of that truth, the Lord expects us to walk therein.
We are not sleeping in Satan’s bed of lies any longer. We are going to awake to our righteousness and rise up and walk therein.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine’s new book is a clarion call to believers everywhere to stop waiting for a miracle and start living in the miracle of what Christ has already accomplished.
Consumers can purchase “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Valentine shares, “It’s time for the body of Christ to rise up and walk in the freedom that Jesus paid for us to have. Satan has no more power over us because Christ has delivered us from the power of darkness and has translated us into the kingdom of God’s dear Son. Also, Christ has given us “all things” that pertain to life and godliness. The work has already been done. The Bible justifies that we are healed, delivered, and set free.
The church of the living God has been lying by the pool of lies long enough. Unlike the multitude lying at the pool of Bethesda, we don’t have to wait for an angel to come down and trouble the water. The water has been troubled, not just for one but for us all, when Jesus went to the cross.
God is not asking the Church, “Wilt thou be made whole?” Instead, God is asking the Church. “Will you receive your wholeness? Will you receive what I have already done?” When Jesus went to that cross, He made us whole. He left us in good shape. When we come into the knowledge of that truth, the Lord expects us to walk therein.
We are not sleeping in Satan’s bed of lies any longer. We are going to awake to our righteousness and rise up and walk therein.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine’s new book is a clarion call to believers everywhere to stop waiting for a miracle and start living in the miracle of what Christ has already accomplished.
Consumers can purchase “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories