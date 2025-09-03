Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine’s Newly Released “Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” is a Powerful Call to Spiritual Awakening and Victorious Living Through Christ

“Rise Up!: Take Up Thy Bed and Walk!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Denice Jacklin Valentine is an empowering and biblically grounded work urging the body of Christ to rise above defeat, embrace their God-given identity, and walk boldly in the fullness of their healing and deliverance.