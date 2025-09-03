Milan Newbill’s Newly Released "Humble Observations" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Reflecting Faith, Growth, and the Beauty of Life’s Journey
“Humble Observations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Milan Newbill is the second volume in a moving six-book poetry series, offering readers Spirit-led reflections on life, faith, and personal transformation drawn from real experiences and deep introspection.
Laveen Village, AZ, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Humble Observations”: a thought-provoking and emotionally rich collection of poems that explore the human experience through the lens of Christian faith and personal growth. “Humble Observations” is the creation of published author, Milan Newbill, a devoted husband, mission worker, and social services professional who places God first in his life. Since 2013, he has served on mission trips across four countries and holds a bachelor’s degree in Christian studies from Grand Canyon University. His work in shelters and nonprofit organizations reflects his passion for helping vulnerable populations. Inspired by his faith, Milan finds joy in serving others and expressing himself through poetry, which he uses to encourage, uplift, and share God’s love.
Newbill shares, “Think about when you were a child. Now picture yourself as you’ve grown older and come to understand how precious life is. Do you, like me, have blends of good dreams, struggles, deep reflections, and fond memories? Has your life taken you through mishaps? Have you overcome battles to share the lessons learned with someone else for their journey? These are a few of the thoughts I have examined within myself as I wrote the next phase of this six-book series I hope to complete.
Humble Observations is the second book of poetry in this series that began in 2021 with Humble Perspectives, which was launched from the vantage point of a young man who began writing at eleven years old.
Humble Observations is an extension of the same man who is married and now sharing his writings from his late twenties to early thirties. The book takes the reader on a journey about Christ-centered beliefs, life happenings, daily struggles, memories, dreams, and other serious things. The reader will be drawn into an emotional roller coaster of insight into the human condition, relatable stories, hopeful encouragement, and Spirit-filled reflection.
I hope you enjoy the glimpse into what I have captured as much as I have enjoyed being blessed by God to share it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milan Newbill’s new book offers a poetic blend of personal narrative and spiritual reflection that aims to inspire and connect with readers on a deeply human level.
Consumers can purchase “Humble Observations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Humble Observations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
