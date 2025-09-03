Joanah E. Gana’s Newly Released "Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers" is an Insightful Guide to Discovering and Embracing a Believer’s True Identity in Christ
“Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanah E. Gana is a faith-driven exploration that helps readers understand their identity through God’s Word, offering empowerment and confidence to live boldly as believers.
Bothell, WA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers”: a transformative and encouraging book. “Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” is the creation of published author, Joanah E. Gana, who holds a bachelor’s degree and postgraduate diploma in education from Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, as well as master’s degrees in educational administration and library science from U.S. institutions. Her career includes roles as a high school teacher, vice principal, principal, librarian, and deputy registrar at the University of Jos, Nigeria. After over forty years of marriage, the sudden loss of her husband led her to find deep solace and strength in God’s Word, which has shaped her spiritual journey and inspired her writing. Passionate about mentoring both Christians and non-Christians, Joanah uses Scripture to guide and encourage others. She is a devoted mother of three grown children and hopes her book helps readers discover their identity in God and find empowerment to face life’s challenges.
Gana shares, “This book is about the identity of a believer in Christ. An identity provides authentic information from the source and defines the person. A believer’s true identity comes from God through His Word. It shows exactly who you are, but just as you cannot get what belongs to you without having your identity, so can you not claim what belongs to you in God without knowing what it is. This book has made some effort to define a believer’s identity in God through what God says it is in His Word, the Bible, and how to use it to the best advantage. What He says you are is given to you as His authority to exercise and make you walk with confidence. It is about how God sees you from His point of view. When you find out what God says you are, you will see what He is making you, be where you can, and be all you can be. The book walks you through the Bible as God’s manual of information to show your identity in Him and how best to use it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanah E. Gana’s new book offers readers a meaningful spiritual roadmap to embrace their true identity and live empowered in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
