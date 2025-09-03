Joanah E. Gana’s Newly Released "Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers" is an Insightful Guide to Discovering and Embracing a Believer’s True Identity in Christ

“Who Am I, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanah E. Gana is a faith-driven exploration that helps readers understand their identity through God’s Word, offering empowerment and confidence to live boldly as believers.