Weissenhauser’s Newly Released “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church” is a Compelling Guide to Understanding and Living Faithfully
“A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rob Weissenhauser offers a Spirit-led exploration of biblical truths designed to equip, inspire, and prepare believers for the challenges and mission of the end-times.
New York, NY, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church”: an inspiring and thought-provoking resource for believers seeking clarity and strength in their spiritual walk. “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church” is the creation of published author, Rob Weissenhauser, a conservative Christian that had an encounter with Jesus Christ as a late teenager. However, he wasn’t ready to live the life of a Christian then. So he became a prodigal son, focusing on marriage, family, and career rather than focusing on Jesus. Over two decades later, the Lord wooed him back, and as a penitent man, Rob accepted Jesus Christ and became born again. Since then, Rob has read and studied the Bible several times and has been a conservative Christian blog writer for nearly a decade.
Weissenhauser shares, “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church is a strong compilation of Christian writings to help people understand and navigate the end-times that we’re in. As the Lord instructed the author, the book contains wisdom imparted to him by the Holy Spirit. So that the wisdom from the Holy Spirit will get into the hands of people so that souls may be saved for Jesus. The Holy Spirit imparted wisdom covers a nearly full spectrum range of topics of interest to those who are curious about Christianity, thinking about becoming a Christian, newly born Christians, and mature Christians. Not only is this book educational and informative about Christianity and topics that affect the Christian experience, but it also seeks to encourage, inspire, instruct, and motivate Christians to the end that souls may be saved for Jesus and the Church in these end-times is “glorious and powerful” and one of excellence. All to the glory of the Lord!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rob Weissenhauser’s new book delivers practical insights and spiritual encouragement to help believers grow in maturity, stand firm in their faith, and embrace their role in God’s kingdom during the end-times.
Consumers can purchase “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Glorious and Powerful Church—The End-Times Remnant Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
