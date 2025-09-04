Rita Santos’s Newly Released "Vera" is a Heartfelt Tribute to Faith, Family, and the Enduring Bonds That Shape Our Lives
“Vera” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Santos is an inspiring story rooted in love and devotion, blending personal reflection with a celebration of faith, perseverance, and the legacy we leave for future generations.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Vera”: a touching and beautifully written reflection on love, faith, and the strength of family. “Vera” is the creation of published author, Rita Santos, a dedicated mother, proud grandmother, and a skilled dentist with a passion for both art and culinary arts. As a chef de partie, she brings creativity to the kitchen, while her love for artistic expression flows through every aspect of her life. Her book is a heartfelt tribute to her family, especially her son and granddaughter, reflecting her deep faith and the values she holds dear.
Santos shares, “In Vera, Rita weaves a touching narrative that pays tribute to the people she holds closest to her heart: her son and granddaughter. Inspired by her granddaughter’s name, Vera delves into themes of love, faith, and the untreatable bonds of family. This heartfelt work not only serves as a loving dedication but also carries a powerful message of hope and perseverance through life’s challenges.
Rooted in Rita’s deep Christian faith, the story reflects the grace and guidance that have shaped her journey. Through moments of joy, sorrow, and reflection, Vera is a celebration of life’s blessings and a testament to the strength we can find in each other. The book serves as both a spiritual memoir and an offering of wisdom to future generations, reminding readers of the importance of staying true to what matters most: love, faith, and family.
Rita’s unique voice—shaped by her roles as a mother, grandmother, dentist, artist, and chef de partie—adds a rich and personal dimension to this story. Her journey, full of experiences from different walks of life, brings a profound authenticity to her writing that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Whether you’re seeking inspiration, comfort, or a story that uplifts your spirit, Vera is a beautiful reflection of the enduring love that defines family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Santos’s new book is a moving and spiritually uplifting read, offering comfort, inspiration, and a reminder of the beauty found in life’s most meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “Vera” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Vera,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
