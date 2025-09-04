Linda Everett’s Newly Released “Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace” is a Powerful Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Personal Transformation
“Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Everett chronicles her journey through anxiety, PTSD, and life’s challenges, showing how grace, forgiveness, and faith in God led her to peace and healing.
Avon, MN, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace”: a deeply personal and inspiring account of overcoming adversity through faith and spiritual growth. “Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace” is the creation of published author, Linda Everett, who has been an entrepreneur most of her adult life. She has been the owner of an MRI Center, started a health publication with a 250,000 readership, and has been in real estate in different states for twenty years. Navigating a severe and frightening situation came with a transformation of character and faith. This spiritual journey is only part of how she dealt with anxiety and PTSD and how she came to a revelation of forgiveness.
Everett shares, “Love takes several turns in this book about second marriages and blended families—a harrowing and raw journey of stress, financial destitution, great loss, and finally reclamation. The human psyche can recover in ways that we never thought imaginable. Only by the grace of God through Jesus Christ can a life be reborn and find its way to peace and healing, a spiritual evolution returning once again to a soul crying out from a chasm of need to be met by mercy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Everett’s new book offers readers an inspiring testimony of redemption, hope, and the transformative power of faith in the midst of life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeemed: My journey from stress to peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
