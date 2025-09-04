Sindy Vorderstrasse’s Newly Released "Triumph through Faith and Prayer" is a Powerful Testimony of Hope and Healing Through Faith
“Triumph through Faith and Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sindy Vorderstrasse is an inspiring personal account of overcoming life’s greatest challenges through unwavering faith and prayer. The book shares the author’s journey from a lifelong struggle to truly find Jesus to discovering hope and healing in the face of adversity.
Lincoln, NE, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Triumph through Faith and Prayer”: a heartfelt and inspiring testimony of faith and resilience. “Triumph through Faith and Prayer” is the creation of published author, Sindy Vorderstrasse, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born in West Germany.
Vorderstrasse shares, “This is my testimony of a woman who grew up as a Seventh-day Adventist but never found Jesus until…
It was 2019 when I would find out I had liver cancer and how the Lord fought for me. My Jesus carried me all the way. He gave me a new life and a new beginning.
There is hope in Jesus if we sustain our faith and keep our eyes on Him. Through faith and prayer, I overcame my trials and tribulations. I won the fight and continue to win with the help of my Lord Jesus.
What I found in my Lord is precious and beautiful, and I wish that every reader of this book will find the same hope and love that I did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sindy Vorderstrasse’s new book offers readers a powerful reminder of the strength that faith can provide in difficult times. Her journey illustrates that with perseverance and prayer, it is possible to find hope and healing, even in the darkest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Triumph through Faith and Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Triumph through Faith and Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vorderstrasse shares, “This is my testimony of a woman who grew up as a Seventh-day Adventist but never found Jesus until…
It was 2019 when I would find out I had liver cancer and how the Lord fought for me. My Jesus carried me all the way. He gave me a new life and a new beginning.
There is hope in Jesus if we sustain our faith and keep our eyes on Him. Through faith and prayer, I overcame my trials and tribulations. I won the fight and continue to win with the help of my Lord Jesus.
What I found in my Lord is precious and beautiful, and I wish that every reader of this book will find the same hope and love that I did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sindy Vorderstrasse’s new book offers readers a powerful reminder of the strength that faith can provide in difficult times. Her journey illustrates that with perseverance and prayer, it is possible to find hope and healing, even in the darkest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Triumph through Faith and Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Triumph through Faith and Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories