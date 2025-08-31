Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op
Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Brand Cheese and Sunrise Creamery Brand cheese Recalled due to Listeria Contamination
Middlefield, OH, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Recalls Grass-Fed Provolone Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Organic Gouda, Colored Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Dilly Pickle Chesse, Monterey Jack and Farmers Cheese Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination
The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Middlefield, OH is recalling 81 lbs. Organic Gouda Cheese sold in 8 oz. packages, 40 lbs. Grass-Fed Provolone Cheese sold in 5 lb. loaves, 160 lbs. of Provolone Cheese sold shredded in 5 lb. bags, 400 lbs. of Mozzarella Cheese sold shredded in 5 lb. bags and this includes 600 lbs. of a Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend shredded into 5 lb. bags, 2400 lbs. Colored (Yellow) Chedder sold in 5 lb. loaves and as shredded cheese in 5 lb. bags, 400 lbs. Pepper Jack Cheese sold in 5 lb. loaves and as shredded cheese in 5 lb. bags, 80 lbs. of Swiss cheese sold in 5 lb. loaves, 1641 lbs. of Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Dill Pickles Cheese sold under the Sunrise Creamery label in 6 oz and 1.25 lb. packages, 2360 lbs. Monterey Jack Cheese, Brick Cheese and Farmers Cheese sold in 5 lb. loaves and as shredded cheese in 5 lb. bags, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Recalled product was either produced on May 30, 2025 (Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese) or cut on August 13 and distributed in the states of Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas between July 7, 2025 and August 14, 2025. Products were shipped to distributors, Dining Halls and sold in retail stores.
The packages subject to recall were sold with the following labels:
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Organic Gouda,
8 oz. packages, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Grass-fed Provolone,
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Provolone Cheese,
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Mozzarella Cheese
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Colored (Yellow) Chedder Cheese,
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Swiss Cheese
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Pepper Jack Cheese
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Sunrise Creamery Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese
6 oz and 1.25 lb. packages, lot code: 253054
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Monterey Jack Cheese,
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
· Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Farmers Cheese (could also be labeled as Brick Cheese)
5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026
5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025
Customers can find the lot codes for 6 oz and 1.25 lb. packages of Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese located on the side of each package.
Sell by dates for cheese can be found on stickers located on the 5 lb. loaves. or on the boxes for 5 lb. bag of shredded cheese.
The recall was initiated after product testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product for Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese, and on a cutter used to cut the cheeses packaged 8 oz packets, 5 lb. loaves, and 5 lb. bags. There have been no reports of illness to date associated with consumption of these products.
Any customers with this product in their possession should dispose of it or return it to the retail location during normal business hours for a refund. Consumers or media with questions about the recall may contact the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op General Manager, Nevin Byler, at 440-632-5567 Monday through Friday 8 AM to 4 PM EST.
Media Contact:
Nevin Byler
440-632-5567
