Zachary Nageotte’s New Book, “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures,” a Fascinating Collection of Stories from the Author’s Childhood Growing Up in His Neighborhood
Meadville, PA, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zachary Nageotte has completed his most recent book, “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures”: a riveting memoir that recounts the author’s experiences while growing up, and the lessons he learned along the way that came to define him.
“This book contains multiple crazy stories from my childhood that don’t sound real whatsoever but are all 100 percent true, so come on a journey with my childhood friends and I as we dive into the comical, heartwarming, and emotional journey of growing up in the little neighborhood we all know as the Plateau,” writes Nageotte. “I would encourage whoever is reading this to cherish your childhood memories as they only last a brief time!”
Published by Fulton Books, Zachary Nageotte’s book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey down memory lane as he relives his childhood with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to have fun and take risks to create a life worth living.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book contains multiple crazy stories from my childhood that don’t sound real whatsoever but are all 100 percent true, so come on a journey with my childhood friends and I as we dive into the comical, heartwarming, and emotional journey of growing up in the little neighborhood we all know as the Plateau,” writes Nageotte. “I would encourage whoever is reading this to cherish your childhood memories as they only last a brief time!”
Published by Fulton Books, Zachary Nageotte’s book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey down memory lane as he relives his childhood with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to have fun and take risks to create a life worth living.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Plateau: The Pursuit of Many Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories