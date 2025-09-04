P.R. West, Sr.’s New Book, “Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K-12 Education,” is an Honest Look Into the Issues Facing K-12 Public Education
Columbus, OH, September 04, 2025 -- Fulton Books author P.R. West, Sr. has completed his most recent book, "Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K-12 Education: Guidance for School Educators during Politically Charged Times": an eye-opening look at the current state of K-12 education, and the issues educators and students alike face when poor decisions are made resulting in needs going unmet.
Author P.R. West, Sr. followed in the footsteps of his parents and started his K-12 career in the Chicago Public Schools as an English teacher before a teacher’s strike in the late 1980s necessitated relocation. He was the first of his siblings to enter K-12 education and managed to have the longest career between them. After leaving Chicago, he worked in the Omaha Public (Nebraska), Worthington City (Ohio), Columbus Public (Ohio), Cleveland Municipal (Ohio), and Newark City (Ohio) public schools. The author is now a proud Buckeye and the grandparent of three grandsons, two of whom are elementary students in the Columbus City Schools.
“‘Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K–12 Education: Guidance for School Educators during Politically Charged Times’ is an experience-based practical guide that details the compromising and calculating career challenges today’s educators face. It provides truthful and shocking insights for the general public about how K–12 schools operate and the decisions that are often made at the expense of the children served,” writes P.R. West Sr.
“Teacher competence, grade inflation, professional behavior, critical race theory, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion or DEI (via curricular offerings or teacher led curricular selections) are just a few of the topics detailed in this intriguing read. Parents and the general public alike will find this candid critique of K–12 education easily understandable. Educational professionals will undoubtedly secure strategies for dealing with self-serving superiors and school systems satisfied with the underachieving status quo.”
Published by Fulton Books, P.R. West, Sr.’s book is a must-read for anyone considering a career in K–12 education, or for readers trying to understand the competing dynamics of K–12 schools and how the public education system has wound up in its current state.
“As an educator, I am always seeking resources that provide practical strategies and research- backed insights to enhance my teaching. P.R. West Sr.’s latest masterpiece, Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K-12 Education, is an invaluable resource for both new and experienced teachers alike.
One of the book’s standout features is its clear and well-organized structure. Each chapter is packed with actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately, making this book feel more like a hands-on manual than a traditional education text. West’s passion for teaching permeates every page, and his real-life examples and vignettes bring the material to life, making the lessons both relatable and effective. Additionally, the reflection questions and suggested activities at the end of each chapter encourage deeper engagement, prompting readers to critically analyze their own practices.
P.R. West’s story is the story of every educator who enters the profession with the goal of serving students. He takes us through his personal journey, laying bare the challenges, trials, disappointments, victories, and setbacks he has endured over his career. Unlike many educators who have become disillusioned, left the profession prematurely, or lost their way in pursuit of career advancement, West has remained steadfast in his guiding principle: prioritizing student success above all else. For more than 38 years, he has upheld his integrity and commitment to student learning, refusing to compromise his values for personal or professional gain.
West is unapologetic in his belief that students should always come first, even when it means going against the grain. He openly rejects practices such as grade inflation when they do not serve students’ best interests—an approach that has cost him in his career. Yet, for West, no price is too high for maintaining his integrity and standing by his principles.
As educators face increasing scrutiny and criticism in today’s political climate, West serves as a true role model. He not only provides practical advice and solutions but also demonstrates— through captivating vignettes—that he truly walks the talk. Like a modern-day Shirley Chisholm, West is unbought, unbothered, and unbowed.
The book also offers unfiltered commentary on the current state of education, holding all stakeholders accountable—policymakers, administrators, parents, and teachers themselves. While West does not shy away from pointing out systemic failures, he provides thoughtful, experience-driven guidance on how to navigate these challenges with professionalism andintegrity. He offers sage advice for both newcomers and seasoned veterans, including a brutally honest assessment of career prospects for aging educators, whom he characterizes as often being pushed out of the profession.
I highly recommend Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K-12 Education to any educator looking to enhance their teaching practices. This book is a must-have for professional development, and I will undoubtedly refer back to it for years to come. More than just a guide—it reads as a written practicum from a modern-day hero in the classroom.”
-Lola Sergeant, Math Teacher at The Mayfair School in The School District of Philadelphia.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Legal Issues, Moral Challenges, and Personal Conflicts in K-12 Education: Guidance for School Educators during Politically Charged Times" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
