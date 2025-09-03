Author Brent Hartman’s New Book, "Everyman," is a Fascinating Memoir Exploring an Era of Societal Change in America, Told Through the Eyes of an Everyman

Recent release “Everyman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brent Hartman is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author through his adolescence during a time of societal change and upheaval in America. Told through the lens of an everyman, Hartman’s tale is a universal story of the human condition that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.