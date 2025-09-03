Author Brent Hartman’s New Book, "Everyman," is a Fascinating Memoir Exploring an Era of Societal Change in America, Told Through the Eyes of an Everyman
Recent release “Everyman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brent Hartman is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author through his adolescence during a time of societal change and upheaval in America. Told through the lens of an everyman, Hartman’s tale is a universal story of the human condition that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Loveland, CO, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brent Hartman, husband and father who attended University of Denver and University of Colorado and has owned the Denver Land Company since 1980, has completed his new book, “Everyman”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s experiences in growing up in Colorado during the 60s, and how his experiences plus the shifting social landscape helped to define him.
“What if you just missed the big time?” asks Hartman. “I figure Jagger and Springsteen must ponder ‘What if?’ Elway too. Without world-class talent, hard work, and blessing, this would be their story. It’s every man’s story. A happy teenager racing through the ’60s. No stadium tours or bowl games for me but peace and gratitude. Plus spectacular memories. If any stars read this, I hope they enjoy ‘what if.’ If you’re not a star, you’re in this story somewhere.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brent Hartman’s enthralling account is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers as they connect with the author’s experiences as an everyman, discovering how each of his stories, struggles, and triumphs, are both unique to him and yet universal with the human experience. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Everyman” is an emotionally candid series that’s sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page.
But it doesn't matter which page, because "Everyman" is written in 'buffet-style.' Read a bit and let your memories rock! Come back later to a whole different chapter. It's truly "free-reading." The only thread that runs through "Everyman" is fun!
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Everyman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
