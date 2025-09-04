Author Donni Hawthorne’s New Book, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith,” Follows a Young Boy Named Aiden as He Introduces Readers to His Family and Shares a Day in His Life
Recent release “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donni Hawthorne is a charming story that centers around Aiden, a young boy with a big imagination who loves to have fun. With each turn of the page, Aiden invites readers to meet his family and discover all the activities he enjoys doing every day.
Detroit, MI, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donni Hawthorne, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith”: a stirring tale of a young boy who shares all about his life and his family.
“Meet Aiden (Ace) Smith – an adventurous little boy with a big imagination!” writes Hawthorne. “In this first book, Ace will introduce you to his family and his amazing dog, Rocky.
“Join him for fun-filled adventures in this exciting new series!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donni Hawthorne’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s grandson Aiden, and shares his family and interests that make him unique and special. With colorful artwork to help bring Hawthorne’s story to life, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” will leave readers eager for more adventures with Aiden and his family.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Meet Aiden (Ace) Smith – an adventurous little boy with a big imagination!” writes Hawthorne. “In this first book, Ace will introduce you to his family and his amazing dog, Rocky.
“Join him for fun-filled adventures in this exciting new series!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donni Hawthorne’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s grandson Aiden, and shares his family and interests that make him unique and special. With colorful artwork to help bring Hawthorne’s story to life, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” will leave readers eager for more adventures with Aiden and his family.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories