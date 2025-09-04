Author Donni Hawthorne’s New Book, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith,” Follows a Young Boy Named Aiden as He Introduces Readers to His Family and Shares a Day in His Life

Recent release “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donni Hawthorne is a charming story that centers around Aiden, a young boy with a big imagination who loves to have fun. With each turn of the page, Aiden invites readers to meet his family and discover all the activities he enjoys doing every day.