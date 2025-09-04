Author D. A. Angelo’s New Book, "The Story of Chloe," Follows the Many Adventures of Chloe, a Lost Kitten Who Finds a New Forever Home with a Kind Woman Named Annamaria

Recent release “The Story of Chloe” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. A. Angelo is a charming collection of stories that center around Chloe, a lost kitten in search of a new family and home. When she finally meets a kind woman named Annamarie, Chloe realizes she has found someplace safe to live, and goes on all sorts of adventures with Annamarie and her other cat, Lucy.