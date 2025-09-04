Author D. A. Angelo’s New Book, "The Story of Chloe," Follows the Many Adventures of Chloe, a Lost Kitten Who Finds a New Forever Home with a Kind Woman Named Annamaria
Recent release “The Story of Chloe” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. A. Angelo is a charming collection of stories that center around Chloe, a lost kitten in search of a new family and home. When she finally meets a kind woman named Annamarie, Chloe realizes she has found someplace safe to live, and goes on all sorts of adventures with Annamarie and her other cat, Lucy.
Cold Spring, NY, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. A. Angelo, a licensed clinical social worker who has worked with children for over thirty-five years in both school and clinical settings, has completed her new book, “The Story of Chloe”: a captivating story of a kitten who finds her new forever home and enjoys all sorts of adventures with her new family.
“When Chloe wakes up under a bench on a busy Main Street, she is scared and hungry,” writes Angelo. “The little kitten does not remember how she got there, but she knows she must find somewhere safe to live. Follow the adventures of Chloe as she finds a home, makes a friend, and takes an unexpected trip to Italy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. A. Angelo’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong desire to write entertaining and meaningful stories for children, and promises to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Chloe’s tale of self-reliance and problem-solving.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Story of Chloe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
