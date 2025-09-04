Author Anna Holton Gunter’s New Book, "Peeps," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Father Who is Determined to Discover Who is Making a Peep Past Bed Time
Recent release “Peeps” from Covenant Books author Anna Holton Gunter is a humorous story of a father who keeps hearing peeps from his daughters even after bedtime. Despite them both claiming they aren’t making any noise, their father is confident he keeps hearing peeps from their room and tries to find out who is making these sounds.
Gibson, GA, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anna Holton Gunter, a children’s book author from Gibson, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Peeps”: an adorable story of a father who tries to find out who is making a peep even after everyone has gone to bed.
“Charlie and Jane are all tucked in for the night,” writes Gunter. “But Daddy keeps hearing peeps coming from their room. Who or what is making noise after bedtime? Daddy is determined to find out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anna Holton Gunter’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this light-hearted journey, trying to discover who is making a peep alongside Charlie and Jane’s father. With colorful artwork to help bring Gunter’s story to life, “Peeps” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Peeps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
