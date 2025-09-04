Author Anna Holton Gunter’s New Book, "Peeps," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Father Who is Determined to Discover Who is Making a Peep Past Bed Time

Recent release “Peeps” from Covenant Books author Anna Holton Gunter is a humorous story of a father who keeps hearing peeps from his daughters even after bedtime. Despite them both claiming they aren’t making any noise, their father is confident he keeps hearing peeps from their room and tries to find out who is making these sounds.