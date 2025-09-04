Author Becci Bookner’s New Book, "Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul," is a Beautiful Account of the Life of the Author’s Mother, Grace
Recent release “Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” from Covenant Books author Becci Bookner is a heartfelt and uplifting account that follows the author’s mother, Grace, through her life’s journey, reflecting on the struggles and triumphs she endured, and serving as a tribute to the incredible gift that growing old can be.
Murfreesboro, TN, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Becci Bookner, who currently lives with her husband in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she enjoys a continuing restoration of their 1897 vintage farmhouse, has completed her new book, “Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul”: a compelling and candid series that invites readers to experience the life of the author’s mother, Grace, discovering the incredible path she lead with humility, love, faith, and most importantly, grace.
Author Becci Bookner founded her first successful service company addressing the needs of seniors in 1993. She was the president and CEO of Family Staffing Solutions, Inc., which opened in 1999, before retiring in 2021. She previously created and developed the Extended School Program pilot program, which was tuition-based and provided before- and after-school childcare utilizing school
property. The project now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, as reported on Good Morning America and US News & World Report. She received the Quality of Life Award presented by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
“‘Gifts From Grace’ is a day trip of opportunities to listen to the melodies, feel the joy, and experience the divine nature of aging that is too often silenced by the clutter and expectations of daily life,” writes Bookner. “It is a crafting of stories that will inspire the reader to embrace a more extraordinary appreciation of the gift of being older while stirring sweet memories of family and days gone by. ‘Gifts From Grace’ is a quiet reflection of the abundant blessings and wisdom of a mother who grew older with purpose and her faith in God. It will touch your heart in an incredibly special way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Becci Bookner’s new book is a beautiful tribute to the author’s mother, weaving a personal and intimate account with each turn of the page. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “Gifts From Grace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Becci Bookner founded her first successful service company addressing the needs of seniors in 1993. She was the president and CEO of Family Staffing Solutions, Inc., which opened in 1999, before retiring in 2021. She previously created and developed the Extended School Program pilot program, which was tuition-based and provided before- and after-school childcare utilizing school
property. The project now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, as reported on Good Morning America and US News & World Report. She received the Quality of Life Award presented by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
“‘Gifts From Grace’ is a day trip of opportunities to listen to the melodies, feel the joy, and experience the divine nature of aging that is too often silenced by the clutter and expectations of daily life,” writes Bookner. “It is a crafting of stories that will inspire the reader to embrace a more extraordinary appreciation of the gift of being older while stirring sweet memories of family and days gone by. ‘Gifts From Grace’ is a quiet reflection of the abundant blessings and wisdom of a mother who grew older with purpose and her faith in God. It will touch your heart in an incredibly special way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Becci Bookner’s new book is a beautiful tribute to the author’s mother, weaving a personal and intimate account with each turn of the page. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “Gifts From Grace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories