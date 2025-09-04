Author Becci Bookner’s New Book, "Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul," is a Beautiful Account of the Life of the Author’s Mother, Grace

Recent release “Gifts From Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” from Covenant Books author Becci Bookner is a heartfelt and uplifting account that follows the author’s mother, Grace, through her life’s journey, reflecting on the struggles and triumphs she endured, and serving as a tribute to the incredible gift that growing old can be.