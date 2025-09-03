Author Mary Brown-Wilson’s New Book, “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” Aims to Demystify Issues Currently Plaguing the World

Recent release “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” from Page Publishing author Mary Brown-Wilson highlights the ongoing crises and struggles that nations around the world are facing, exploring how these problems have been predicted through Scripture, and how a return to Christ can help put an end to the madness for the future.