Author Mary Brown-Wilson’s New Book, “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” Aims to Demystify Issues Currently Plaguing the World
Recent release “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” from Page Publishing author Mary Brown-Wilson highlights the ongoing crises and struggles that nations around the world are facing, exploring how these problems have been predicted through Scripture, and how a return to Christ can help put an end to the madness for the future.
Cincinnati, OH, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Brown-Wilson, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, and loves her family, friends, and church, has completed her new book, “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!”: a thought-provoking series that highlights ongoing issues around the world, and how knowledge of how these struggles relate to Scripture can help readers better prepare for what is to come.
“It is said, ‘You cannot judge a book by its cover.’ This rule may apply in the norm; nonetheless, not this book: ‘What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!’ Whatever it is being said in this book, you know, something is being revealed, and through that knowledge, an opportunity for some form of compensation. Also, what you did not know, now you know; therefore, you can rejoice because you know,” writes Mary Brown-Wilson.
“This book is so needed in such a time as these to make things happening clearer and what it all means. America and the world’s nations are at a loss in biblical terms. The hatred, the killings, racism, liars, corrupt politicians, greed, false teachings in the churches, and wrongs accepted as right; then we wonder why God’s wrath is beginning to show. It is in the unprecedented weather, disease, school killings by students, drug epidemic, the high prices of everything, sexual perversions, the loss of true Christianity, and a blatant denial of Christ’s existence ever. These things have caused sorrow; however, it is just the beginning of sorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Brown-Wilson’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them the chance to better understand what is currently happening in the world around them, and how returning to Christ and his teachings can pave the way for new beginnings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“It is said, ‘You cannot judge a book by its cover.’ This rule may apply in the norm; nonetheless, not this book: ‘What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!’ Whatever it is being said in this book, you know, something is being revealed, and through that knowledge, an opportunity for some form of compensation. Also, what you did not know, now you know; therefore, you can rejoice because you know,” writes Mary Brown-Wilson.
“This book is so needed in such a time as these to make things happening clearer and what it all means. America and the world’s nations are at a loss in biblical terms. The hatred, the killings, racism, liars, corrupt politicians, greed, false teachings in the churches, and wrongs accepted as right; then we wonder why God’s wrath is beginning to show. It is in the unprecedented weather, disease, school killings by students, drug epidemic, the high prices of everything, sexual perversions, the loss of true Christianity, and a blatant denial of Christ’s existence ever. These things have caused sorrow; however, it is just the beginning of sorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Brown-Wilson’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them the chance to better understand what is currently happening in the world around them, and how returning to Christ and his teachings can pave the way for new beginnings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Has Been Revealed Has Already Been Redeemed: Rejoice in the Knowing!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories