Author Doreth McDowell’s New Book, "Tyler Has Manners," Follows a Young Boy Whose Excitement for the Last Day of School Does Not Distract from His Displaying His Manners

Recent release “Tyler Has Manners” from Page Publishing author Doreth McDowell is a charming tale that follows Tyler, a young boy who is thrilled about his last day of school and all the fun summer activities he will soon enjoy. In spite of his excitement, Tyler makes sure to always display his manners to his friends, teacher, and family, just like his mother taught him.