Author Doreth McDowell’s New Book, "Tyler Has Manners," Follows a Young Boy Whose Excitement for the Last Day of School Does Not Distract from His Displaying His Manners
Recent release “Tyler Has Manners” from Page Publishing author Doreth McDowell is a charming tale that follows Tyler, a young boy who is thrilled about his last day of school and all the fun summer activities he will soon enjoy. In spite of his excitement, Tyler makes sure to always display his manners to his friends, teacher, and family, just like his mother taught him.
New Windsor, NY, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doreth McDowell, a mother of nine who retired from the New York City Police Department, obtained a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, and became a schoolteacher, has completed her new book, “Tyler Has Manners”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who is happy about his last day of school but still maintains the manners his mother taught him.
McDowell begins her tale, “Tyler woke up to the sounds of birds chirping outside his window. The sun shined brightly through the glass. He jumped out of bed and rushed to the window to see the sun shining through.
“‘Perfect,’ Tyler said to himself. It was a perfect summer day and the last day of school. Tyler was excited and looked forward”
Published by Page Publishing, Doreth McDowell’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s love of children, as well as her belief that her books can impart valuable life lessons she has taught her own children onto others. With colorful artwork to help bring McDowell’s story to life, “Tyler Has Manners” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them the importance of having manners no matter the situation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tyler Has Manners” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
