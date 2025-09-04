Author Jill Kavoukian’s New Book, "Camp Barebones," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s First Time at Sleepaway Camp as She Makes Unlikely Friends

Recent release “Camp Barebones” from Page Publishing author Jill Kavoukian is a heartfelt tale that follows Zooey, a young girl who goes away for her first time ever at sleepaway camp. While there, Zooey finds herself lost in the woods with another camper but, with the help of some new friends, the two find their way back with a newfound appreciation for the great outdoors.