Author Jill Kavoukian’s New Book, "Camp Barebones," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s First Time at Sleepaway Camp as She Makes Unlikely Friends
Recent release “Camp Barebones” from Page Publishing author Jill Kavoukian is a heartfelt tale that follows Zooey, a young girl who goes away for her first time ever at sleepaway camp. While there, Zooey finds herself lost in the woods with another camper but, with the help of some new friends, the two find their way back with a newfound appreciation for the great outdoors.
Wendell, NC, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jill Kavoukian, who retired from a successful career in environmental health and safety and now lives in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area, has completed her new book, “Camp Barebones”: a captivating story of a young girl as she sets out on a thrilling journey while at sleepaway camp for the first time.
“Zooey’s first experience at sleepaway camp is both exciting and scary,” writes Kavoukian. “Her sister is there to help, but Zooey finds herself faced with several challenges and receives help from a very unlikely source. In the end, the lessons and friendships gained make Camp Barebones the best camp ever.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jill Kavoukian’s engaging tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Zooey’s journey to find her way back to Camp Barebones and the incredible lessons she learns along the way. With colorful artwork to help bring Kavoukian’s story to life, “Camp Barebones” is sure to encourage readers to embrace and enjoy the outdoors, just like Zooey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Camp Barebones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
