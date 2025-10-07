Future Horizons Announces the Release of “Gun Safety with Bobby and Mandee”
Robert Kahn holds a Master’s in Education and was a sixth-grade teacher before becoming a Deputy Sheriff to protect and educate children. He launched the Stranger Danger program, credited with stopping over 40 abductions, and has given 20,000+ safety presentations. He also trained officers on the Too Safe for Strangers program. His books, voiced by his children Bobby and Mandee, use simple language so all kids—even those with autism—can understand vital safety skills.
Arlington, TX, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Kahn has spent much of his career helping kids stay safe. In his latest book, he tackles a tough topic: gun safety. Now, more than ever, it’s important to educate our children about guns and avoid gun-related accidents.
Topics include:
• Learning to assume a gun is always loaded
• Remembering that guns are not toys and should never be played with
• Talking points for parents to discuss gun safety with their children
• And much more
Every year, hundreds of children in the US gain access to loaded firearms and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. 2023 was the worst year on record for unintentional shootings by children, surpassing 400 incidents for the first time. Learning gun safety rules and embedding them at an early age can prevent accidents.
