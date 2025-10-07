Future Horizons Announces the Release of “Gun Safety with Bobby and Mandee”

Robert Kahn holds a Master’s in Education and was a sixth-grade teacher before becoming a Deputy Sheriff to protect and educate children. He launched the Stranger Danger program, credited with stopping over 40 abductions, and has given 20,000+ safety presentations. He also trained officers on the Too Safe for Strangers program. His books, voiced by his children Bobby and Mandee, use simple language so all kids—even those with autism—can understand vital safety skills.