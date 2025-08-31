CashSwipe Founder Paul Alex Espinoza Donates $10,000 to Dallas Afterschool During Upcoming Business Event at The Joule Hotel in Dallas
Dallas, TX, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CashSwipe, a fintech platform giving everyday business owners the opportunity to break into the payment processing industry, will make a $10,000 charitable donation to Dallas Afterschool during its Swipe to Freedom business event at The Joule Hotel in Dallas.
The donation will be presented on stage by CashSwipe founder Paul Alex Espinoza, a former police Detective turned 8-figure entrepreneur, alongside Dallas Afterschool CEO Marjorie Murat, a student from the nonprofit’s program, and members of the Dallas Afterschool leadership team. The check presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CST.
Dallas Afterschool provides critical support to local children by improving the quality and availability of afterschool and summer programs across the region. The organization has helped thousands of students access safe, educational, and inspiring learning opportunities.
“Giving back is at the heart of everything we do at CashSwipe,” said Paul Alex Espinoza. “As the son of hardworking immigrant parents who came from poverty and as a former first responder, I know the importance of opportunity, community, and discipline. Entrepreneurship gave me the chance to create financial freedom, and I believe in using that platform to help the next generation gain the opportunities they deserve.”
For Espinoza, philanthropy is not just generosity, it’s a responsibility. Having built his business by teaching entrepreneurs how to create residual income in payments, he sees reinvesting in communities as part of the mission. CashSwipe’s donations to education- and child-focused organizations are a way to ensure that young people, especially those from underserved backgrounds, have access to the tools, resources, and confidence they need to succeed.
This commitment to giving back is tied deeply to Espinoza’s personal story: a law enforcement officer who worked 80–100 hour weeks, a son of immigrant parents who sacrificed everything, and now an entrepreneur determined to give back more than he has received. Beyond financial support, CashSwipe regularly shines a light on causes that align with its core values of empowerment, discipline, and self-reliance.
By contributing to nonprofits like Dallas Afterschool, CashSwipe demonstrates that fintech isn’t only about helping entrepreneurs build payment businesses, it’s about building a legacy of opportunity and impact that uplifts the next generation.
In addition to the charitable donation, Swipe to Freedom will feature an elite lineup of speakers, including:
Rob Sinn – Founder of Paybotx, a 9-figure merchant services company headquartered in California.
Matthew Lopez – Former law enforcement officer turned multi-millionaire crypto investor.
Christopher Craig – Military veteran and multi-million-dollar real estate and tax strategist.
Brad Johnson – High-performance mindset coach to celebrities, professional athletes, and top CEOs.
Thomas Procopovich – Sales expert and entrepreneur who has helped businesses launch and scale into the millions.
Additional guest speakers covering entrepreneurship, finance, and performance mindset.
The combination of a philanthropic spotlight and leading voices in entrepreneurship is expected to make this event one of the standout business gatherings of the season in Dallas.
About CashSwipe
CashSwipe is a Fintech Company founded by Paul Alex Espinoza that helps entrepreneurs launch their own payment processing businesses. With a focus on education, mentorship, and community impact, CashSwipe has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada to build financial independence and create legacies for their families. For more information, visit www.cashswipe.com.
The donation will be presented on stage by CashSwipe founder Paul Alex Espinoza, a former police Detective turned 8-figure entrepreneur, alongside Dallas Afterschool CEO Marjorie Murat, a student from the nonprofit’s program, and members of the Dallas Afterschool leadership team. The check presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CST.
Dallas Afterschool provides critical support to local children by improving the quality and availability of afterschool and summer programs across the region. The organization has helped thousands of students access safe, educational, and inspiring learning opportunities.
“Giving back is at the heart of everything we do at CashSwipe,” said Paul Alex Espinoza. “As the son of hardworking immigrant parents who came from poverty and as a former first responder, I know the importance of opportunity, community, and discipline. Entrepreneurship gave me the chance to create financial freedom, and I believe in using that platform to help the next generation gain the opportunities they deserve.”
For Espinoza, philanthropy is not just generosity, it’s a responsibility. Having built his business by teaching entrepreneurs how to create residual income in payments, he sees reinvesting in communities as part of the mission. CashSwipe’s donations to education- and child-focused organizations are a way to ensure that young people, especially those from underserved backgrounds, have access to the tools, resources, and confidence they need to succeed.
This commitment to giving back is tied deeply to Espinoza’s personal story: a law enforcement officer who worked 80–100 hour weeks, a son of immigrant parents who sacrificed everything, and now an entrepreneur determined to give back more than he has received. Beyond financial support, CashSwipe regularly shines a light on causes that align with its core values of empowerment, discipline, and self-reliance.
By contributing to nonprofits like Dallas Afterschool, CashSwipe demonstrates that fintech isn’t only about helping entrepreneurs build payment businesses, it’s about building a legacy of opportunity and impact that uplifts the next generation.
In addition to the charitable donation, Swipe to Freedom will feature an elite lineup of speakers, including:
Rob Sinn – Founder of Paybotx, a 9-figure merchant services company headquartered in California.
Matthew Lopez – Former law enforcement officer turned multi-millionaire crypto investor.
Christopher Craig – Military veteran and multi-million-dollar real estate and tax strategist.
Brad Johnson – High-performance mindset coach to celebrities, professional athletes, and top CEOs.
Thomas Procopovich – Sales expert and entrepreneur who has helped businesses launch and scale into the millions.
Additional guest speakers covering entrepreneurship, finance, and performance mindset.
The combination of a philanthropic spotlight and leading voices in entrepreneurship is expected to make this event one of the standout business gatherings of the season in Dallas.
About CashSwipe
CashSwipe is a Fintech Company founded by Paul Alex Espinoza that helps entrepreneurs launch their own payment processing businesses. With a focus on education, mentorship, and community impact, CashSwipe has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada to build financial independence and create legacies for their families. For more information, visit www.cashswipe.com.
Contact
CashSwipeContact
Ana Tackett
(480) 859-0899
cashswipe.com
Ana Tackett
(480) 859-0899
cashswipe.com
Categories