Rock Band Black Halo Releases Debut Single, “Upon Deaf Ears”
After a 15-year struggle to complete their first album, Black Halo has released the first single “Upon Deaf Ears,” which tackles the problem of being told “it gets better” instead of getting real help.
Gaithersburg, MD, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After a 15-year struggle, rock band Black Halo has released the debut single from their forthcoming first record, Utopia. The concept album follows two people dealing with the promise of the internet to bring us together with the reality of it tearing us apart.
The album began as one of guitarist Randy Ellefson’s solo records and the first with vocals, but that’s what started the trouble. Over seven years, six singers came and went without finishing their parts, forcing Ellefson to start over. And over. And over. In frustration, he finally gave up.
But the project was never forgotten, and six years later, he returned with singer #3, Atlanta’s Chase Breedlove, coming back to complete it. After adding some new songs, and with the rest of the original lineup long gone, Ellefson hired famed drummer Dirk Verbeuren to help finish it.
The lead single, “Upon Deaf Ears,” tackles a problem familiar to many—asking someone for help only to be told “hang in there” or “it gets better” instead of being listened to, or hearing actionable advice. “While there’s nothing wrong with these phrases,” says Ellefson, “sometimes they’re a copout to avoid getting involved.” His own experience with that led him to write the song.
“Upon Deaf Ears” is now available on all major streaming platforms, BandCamp, SoundCloud, and YouTube. Visit https://linktr.ee/blackhalometal for access to these and Black Halo’s social media, merch, and website hub.
For more information, send to blackhalo@randyellefson.com.
