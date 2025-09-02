Ngenuity 3D Visualisation System at Hazari Eye Hospital
Ngenuity 3D visualisation system has been installed at Hazari Eye Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This is a first for the region. Helps in improving safety, efficiency and precision of Phaco Cataract surgery and Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, India, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hazari Eye Hospital announces the installation of Ngenuity 3D Visualisation System for Phaco cataract surgery and Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS). Dr Hazari said that the Ngenuity system is not only beneficial for the surgeon for doing surgery more easily but also has distinct benefits for the patient such as safer surgery, image guided cataract surgery for more precision, accuracy and efficiency. The system complements the other advances in the operation theater like the Centurion Phaco System with Active fluidics and Active Sentry, and the Leica M822 operating microscope.
Dr. Hazari said the Hazari Eye Hospital has been at the forefront in introducing advanced technology for safer eye surgery over the last 2 decades. As a recognition of this consistent effort patients visit Hazari Eye Hospital from an area of more than 150 kilometres around Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Glaucoma and Advanced Cataract surgery with Trifocal, EDOF and Toric Intra ocular Lens Implantation.
Hazari Eye Hospital has been providing eyecare since 2022 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, specialising in Glaucoma, Cataract and Medical Retina services. It is part of Hazari Nursing Home which was established in 1971.
