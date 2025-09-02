Loveforce International Announces Its September 2025 Releases
Loveforce International has announced its September 2025 Digital Music Single releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its September 2025 Digital Music Single releases. There will be six different releases by six different artists. There will be at least one release every Friday in September, including September 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The Recording Artists who will see their music released include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. There will be several different genres of music included in the singles being released; they include Folk-Rock, Blues, Chicago Blues, Soul, Southern Soul, and Country Western.
“September’s releases include some stellar songs especially one by Billy Ray Charles and one by Honey Davis,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s September Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
