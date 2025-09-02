Loveforce International Kicks Off September with a Pair of Folk-Rock Songs
On Friday, September 5th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles in the Folk-Rock genre. One is by Anna Hamilton and the other is by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 5, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Anna Hamilton and the other is by The Loveforce Collective. They are both Folk Rock genre songs.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Down.” It is an Indie Singer-Songwriter, Acoustic Folk-Rock song with a Bluesy feel. The song features Anna on Acoustic guitar & vocals. Lyrically, the song is about people who feel sorry for themselves or blame others for their problems. Their thinking drags them down. The heaviness of the subject is lightened by the upbeat rhythms & serio comic lyrics.
The Loveforce Collective’s “The Things That Money Can’t Buy” is an indie, acoustic, Singer-Songwriter, Folk-Rock song. It has folk lyrics with a Rock delivery. Lyrically, it compares things that money can buy with things that it can’t. The comparison is made to show how money can buy a lot of nice things but it can’t buy everything.
“Both of this weeks releases are lyrically strong and aurally satisfying,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
