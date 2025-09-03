John S. Pontillo Expands Real Estate Services, Connecting New York’s Hudson Valley with Florida’s Gulf Coast
Sarasota, FL, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John S. Pontillo, REALTOR® and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®), has expanded his real estate services to Florida, complementing his established presence in New York’s Hudson Valley. Licensed in both New York and Florida, Pontillo now provides a bridge for clients relocating between two of the country’s most sought-after regions.
With over 30 years of real estate experience, Pontillo has built a reputation for guiding clients through buying, selling, investing, and relocating. He is affiliated with RE/MAX Town & Country in Fishkill, NY, and Realty One Group MVP in Sarasota, FL. His dual-market focus enables him to assist seniors, snowbirds, and families exploring lifestyle changes or retirement opportunities.
As a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®, Pontillo is trained to address the unique needs of clients aged 55 and older. He offers compassionate guidance and collaborates with professionals such as elder law attorneys, financial advisors, and senior move managers to ensure smooth transitions.
“My mission is to make the move between New York and Florida as seamless as possible,” said Pontillo. “Many of my clients are seniors or empty nesters considering a new chapter in life, and I’m proud to be their trusted connection between two incredible regions.”
Pontillo’s services are designed for those navigating major life transitions, whether downsizing, relocating, or seeking a seasonal home. With deep ties to Westchester and Dutchess Counties and a growing network on Florida’s Gulf Coast, he offers expertise and personalized support on both ends of the journey.
About John S. Pontillo
John S. Pontillo is a Real Estate Sales Associate licensed in New York and Florida with over 30 years of experience in residential real estate. As a Realtor® he also holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) designation and focuses on relocation, downsizing, and senior real estate services.
Media Contact:
John S. Pontillo
REALTOR® | SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist®
Cell: 845-220-6179
Email: jpontillorealtor@gmail.com
