Harvestr: AI-Powered Content Scraper Now Integrated Into Lexa Chat
Robi Labs introduces Harvestr, an AI content scraping feature in Lexa Chat. It extracts web pages, Reddit posts, and YouTube transcripts with clean, structured outputs and full citations. Currently exclusive to Lexa Chat, Harvestr streamlines research and content creation. A public API launch is planned for the future.
Yerevan, Armenia, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robi Labs, an independent AI research company, today unveiled Harvestr, a powerful new content scraping feature exclusively available within Lexa Chat. Harvestr allows users to automatically extract, clean, and structure content from standard web pages, Reddit posts, and YouTube videos, transforming them into actionable and citation-ready text for research, productivity, and content creation.
Currently included only in Lexa Chat, Harvestr leverages Robi Labs’ advanced AI capabilities to process multiple URLs simultaneously, intelligently converting Reddit pages to Old Reddit format for improved data extraction, retrieving accurate transcripts from YouTube videos in multiple languages, and delivering fully cleaned content with detailed citation metadata. The feature is designed to empower users to access and utilize information faster, while maintaining clear attribution and structured outputs.
“Harvestr brings a new level of automation to research and content processing,” said Alen Hovhannisians, Founder and CEO of Robi Labs. “By integrating it exclusively within Lexa Chat, we provide a seamless, AI-assisted experience where users can query, scrape, and process content from multiple sources in a single interface. Our aim is to make content extraction effortless, accurate, and citation-ready, all while respecting source integrity.”
Key Features of Harvestr (Exclusive to Lexa Chat)
Automated Web Scraping
Harvestr extracts content from standard web pages, including articles, blogs, and documentation. It intelligently cleans links and image URLs to reduce clutter and focuses on delivering the most relevant textual content.
Reddit Optimization
To ensure consistent data extraction, Harvestr automatically converts Reddit URLs to the Old Reddit format, enabling a more structured scraping process.
YouTube Transcript Retrieval
Harvestr fetches video transcripts from YouTube, supporting multiple languages and prioritizing user-specified language codes. Captions are cleaned and formatted, ready for research, note-taking, or analysis.
Mixed URL Handling
Users can provide multiple URLs at once, including a combination of web pages, Reddit posts, and YouTube videos. Harvestr processes each link efficiently and provides structured, clearly marked outputs.
Citations and Metadata
All extracted content includes detailed citation information, such as source URLs and date accessed, ensuring that users can track references and maintain content provenance.
Real-Time Feedback
As Harvestr processes each URL, it emits status updates through Lexa Chat, keeping users informed of progress, errors, or special cases such as empty transcripts or restricted content.
Planned API Launch
While Harvestr is currently exclusive to Lexa Chat, Robi Labs plans to make it available via a public API in the near future, extending its capabilities to developers, platforms, and research applications.
Built for Efficiency and Accuracy
Harvestr is part of Robi Labs’ broader vision to democratize AI-assisted productivity tools. By integrating content extraction, cleaning, and citation in a single AI-driven workflow, Harvestr reduces the time and effort required for research, content analysis, and documentation.
Availability
Harvestr is available now exclusively through Lexa Chat:
Users can access Harvestr immediately as part of their Lexa Chat experience, with no additional cost beyond the standard Lexa Chat account.
About Robi Labs
Robi Labs is an independent AI research and infrastructure company based in Yerevan, Armenia. Founded in 2025, Robi Labs develops cutting-edge language and vision models, multimodal systems, and open interfaces designed for exploration, creation, and collaboration. Its mission is to build transparent, useful, and human-aligned AI systems at scale.
About Robi Labs
Robi Labs is an independent AI research and infrastructure company based in Yerevan, Armenia. Founded in 2025, Robi Labs develops cutting-edge language and vision models, multimodal systems, and open interfaces designed for exploration, creation, and collaboration. Its mission is to build transparent, useful, and human-aligned AI systems at scale.
Contact
Alen Hovhannisians
+37477007883
https://labs.robiai.com
