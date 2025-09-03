San Francisco Chocolate Week Arrives This September with Region-wide Tasting Adventure
San Francisco, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Francisco’s most delicious week is back! SF Chocolate Week returns September 20–28, 2025, uniting over 20 of the Bay Area’s top chocolate shops, bakeries, cafés, and bars in a week-long celebration of cocoa, craft, and creativity. From handmade truffles and gourmet brownies to chocolate cocktails and dessert pairings, this sweet citywide event offers something for every chocolate lover.
Participants can purchase a digital Chocolate Passport (starting at $10) that unlocks access to exclusive offers, treats, and discounts at participating businesses. To redeem perks, passport holders simply visit a location, scan a custom QR code, and sign in with their email — a fun and easy way to explore new favorites across the city.
SF Chocolate Week also highlights the talent and innovation of local chocolate artisans and independent businesses, driving foot traffic, discovery, and community support.
SF Chocolate Week is produced by TasteTV (www.TasteTV.com), the creators of the acclaimed International Chocolate Salon (www.InternationalChocolateSalon.com) and pioneers in artisan food and luxury lifestyle experiences. With years of experience celebrating chocolate, wine, and culinary innovation, TasteTV brings together some of the most celebrated names in gourmet and artisan treats — making Chocolate Week a uniquely curated journey for taste explorers.
Passports are available www.SFChocolateWeek.com
Contact
TasteTVContact
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
