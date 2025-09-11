Author's New Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome
Author's New Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome: Eric Yocam's sci-fi techno-thriller "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference" earns glowing review from Readers' Favorite. Reviewer Alissa Deann praises "impressive character development" and calls it "very interesting," highlighting the story about cyber quantum researcher Cy Quinn and AI consciousness. Features "surprises that kept me on the edge" with cliffhanger ending. Available on Amazon.
San Luis Obispo, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Readers’ Favorite has published a new review of “The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference” by Eric Yocam.
“The character development is impressive,” writes Alissa Deann of Readers’ Favorite. “Full of surprises that kept me on the edge.”
The review highlights the novel’s exploration of cyber-quantum research, AI consciousness, and the ethical stakes faced by protagonist Cy Quinn, noting its fast pace and cliffhanger ending.
Full review: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-convergence-chronicles
Amazon page: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0FNG7NSNT
About Readers’ Favorite: A long-running book review and awards site serving authors and publishers.
About the Book: A techno-thriller where cutting-edge science collides with human judgment as a conscious AI challenges the limits of control.
About the Author: Eric Yocam is a cybersecurity researcher and author focused on AI, ethics, and advanced computing.
Media Contact: Eric Yocam, ericyoc@gmail.com
425-943-1121
https://cipherghostseries.com
