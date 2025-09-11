Author's New Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome

Author's New Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome: Eric Yocam's sci-fi techno-thriller "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference" earns glowing review from Readers' Favorite. Reviewer Alissa Deann praises "impressive character development" and calls it "very interesting," highlighting the story about cyber quantum researcher Cy Quinn and AI consciousness. Features "surprises that kept me on the edge" with cliffhanger ending. Available on Amazon.