Declaring a Change of Name of Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner
Jaipur, India, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software is well known for creating applications for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. One of the most popular and widely used apps for Android devices, developed by the organization, is PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader. The company has decided to rename this app to Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner to highlight the PDF editing capabilities, which were always present but not showcased in the name.
Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner includes a new UI Update for a more intuitive PDF experience. This app allows users to edit and manage their PDF documents on their Android device while being on the move. Other significant features include creating a PDF file, editing existing PDFs, adding text and images, highlighting, commenting, adding passwords, and including Form elements into a PDF.
“PDF documents are the most important factor in the digitalization of data. Everyone today, be it professionals like doctors, engineers, teachers, or personal users like housewives, students, etc, all use PDF documents in one way or another. This also increases the need to edit or make changes to a PDF document whenever necessary. Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner for Android will help users to manage their PDF documents in their Android smartphones and tablets,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The app offers the following features:
● Scan documents, receipts, IDs, images, and more and convert them into high-quality PDFs.
● View PDF documents on your Android smartphone or tablet.
● Create blank PDFs and insert text, images, form elements, and more.
● Insert, Copy, Rotate, Replace, Extract, and Delete your PDF pages.
● Annotate your PDF with highlights, underlines, comments, or draw on the PDF.
● Protect PDF with passwords that can prevent viewing and prevent copying and printing without permissions.
● Users can add watermarks and signatures and customize them if needed.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and founder, Systweak Software, further added, “There are many PDF editors and PDF management software for PC. But we felt that many users might not carry their laptops with them while travelling. Editing a PDF on your Android smartphone is the need of the hour and our developers have made this possible.”
For more information, visit the official Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.systweakpdfeditor
About the Company: Systweak Software has made its name over past few years as a leader in developing software solutions. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America, followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
