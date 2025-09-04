Shreekant Patil Guides Startup & Innovation Cell Establishment at MS Gosavi College
Shreekant Patil inaugurated the Startup Cell at Sir M.S. Gosavi College and guides campus innovation as resource person and mentor.
Nashik, India, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sir Dr. M.S. Gosavi College of Commerce, Nashik, took a major stride in fostering entrepreneurship with the inauguration of its Startup & Innovation Cell. The event was graced by chief guest CEng Shreekant Patil, a nationally recognized Startup India mentor and BIS India technical committee member. Shreekant Patil, a seasoned entrepreneur and founder, was formally felicitated by Dr. Anjali Kulkarni, committee member of Gokhale Education Society, and introduced to students by Dr. Anagha Naik, along with Dr. L.P. Sharma, Advisor to Gokhale Education Society. Over 50 students and faculty members attended this landmark occasion.
As the officially appointed resource person for Dr. M.S. Gosavi College of Commerce at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Shreekant Patil has committed to guide and help the college build a vibrant startup ecosystem in alignment with SPPU and AICTE guidelines. He collaborates closely with the various colleges of Gokhale Education Society, assisting faculty in organizing teams, planning outreach, and structuring the annual schedule of entrepreneurial activities for 2025–26.
During the launch, CEng Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of preparing effective PowerPoint presentations for pitching startup ideas, referencing Startup India pitching guidelines, and highlighted opportunities for students to participate in major competitions like SIH (Smart India Hackathon), Eureka, and NEC. He also pledged regular mentorship to students, provided step-by-step guidance on registering for the India Skills Competition 2025, and offered live demonstrations on using the Skill India portal for participation.
Shreekant Patil’s engagement not only brings national expertise to the campus but also embeds global best practices and government-supported growth strategies, ensuring the college’s Startup & Innovation Cell serves as a catalyst for student-led innovation and entrepreneurial success.
The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm as faculty and students embraced the opportunity to collaborate, create, and compete in the expanding startup landscape of India.
As the officially appointed resource person for Dr. M.S. Gosavi College of Commerce at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Shreekant Patil has committed to guide and help the college build a vibrant startup ecosystem in alignment with SPPU and AICTE guidelines. He collaborates closely with the various colleges of Gokhale Education Society, assisting faculty in organizing teams, planning outreach, and structuring the annual schedule of entrepreneurial activities for 2025–26.
During the launch, CEng Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of preparing effective PowerPoint presentations for pitching startup ideas, referencing Startup India pitching guidelines, and highlighted opportunities for students to participate in major competitions like SIH (Smart India Hackathon), Eureka, and NEC. He also pledged regular mentorship to students, provided step-by-step guidance on registering for the India Skills Competition 2025, and offered live demonstrations on using the Skill India portal for participation.
Shreekant Patil’s engagement not only brings national expertise to the campus but also embeds global best practices and government-supported growth strategies, ensuring the college’s Startup & Innovation Cell serves as a catalyst for student-led innovation and entrepreneurial success.
The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm as faculty and students embraced the opportunity to collaborate, create, and compete in the expanding startup landscape of India.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Categories