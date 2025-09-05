Author Dr. Lily’s New Book, "Teach Each: Preface for Economics," Presents an Engaging Economics Curriculum for All Levels of Education
Recent release “Teach Each: Preface for Economics” from Page Publishing author Dr. Lily is an educational work that offers a basic economics curriculum appropriate for all levels of education: public, private, homeschooling, and charter.
New York, NY, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lily, who is from Arizona, has completed her new book, “Teach Each: Preface for Economics”: a user-friendly work with elementary illustrations and featured content for younger students.
Dr. Lily taught high school economics for twenty of her thirty years as an educator. She completed her doctorate in 2003. Her dissertation addressed improving economics education in the high school classroom. In the twenty years since, she has observed that economics education has not improved in any of the public, private, charter, or homeschooling environments. This text is her hope to assist all ages in economic education. Dr. Lily’s own education has been influenced by her rural raising with six siblings. She completed five degrees, is a graduate of both Arizona State (Ed.D. 2003; Dual B.S.1982: Economics/Political Science) and Grand Canyon University (M.A.1992). She gained professional experience teaching at three schools. She has earned multiple certifications including Career and Technical Education (CTE) in both Business and Early Childhood Education. In retirement she enjoys her time with her four children, their families and has been supported by one amazing husband.
Dr. Lily writes, “This material was developed to bridge the gap between high school economics courses and ECN 101 at most colleges and universities. Due to limited fundamental instruction, this book has been designed as a crash course in the basic concepts that will be discussed in future general business and economic courses. The purpose of this text is to simplify the information accumulated in several texts for a reader to focus on the most essential information.”
She continues, “The book is divided into major concepts suggested by the Joint Council on Economic Education. You will find individual topics listed on the divider sheet of each section heading.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Lily’s informative work includes reference to brain theory, instructional strategies and references for extended learning.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase "Teach Each: Preface for Economics" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
