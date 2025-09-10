Vivun Introduces Next-Generation Sales Reasoning Model and Avatar Modality for Ava, the AI Sales Teammate
Vivun launches updates to Ava, the first AI Sales Teammate: new Sales Reasoning Model (3rd gen) + interactive avatar. Unlike generic AI, Ava uses sales-specific intelligence to understand deals and act proactively. Avatar enables real-time collaboration between reps and AI teammate.
San Francisco, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vivun today announced the latest evolution to Ava - the first AI Sales Teammate. The update includes the latest release of Vivun's Sales Reasoning Model, the third evolution of Ava's underlying knowledge architecture, and a brand-new avatar-based interface—marking a transformative shift in how sellers interact with AI sales technology.
Unlike traditional sales tech tools that rely on automation scripts or bolt-on AI features, Ava is powered by a domain-specific intelligence framework—Vivun’s proprietary Sales Reasoning Model. This model gives Ava the ability to understand deal context, interpret buyer intent, and act proactively across the sales cycle.
“The Sales Reasoning Model powers Ava’s brain,” said Joe Miller, Chief AI Officer at Vivun. “It helps her understand what’s going on in a deal and decide what to do next. It’s smart, sales-specific, and evolving.”
Where most AI agents rely on generalized large language models (LLMs), Ava’s Sales Reasoning Model is purpose-built for high-stakes B2B sales environments. It enables a new level of autonomy, contextual reasoning, and accuracy, and reflects Vivun’s long-term commitment to building AI that works with sellers—not just for them.
This release also introduces Ava’s new modality: an interactive avatar that acts as a trusted digital teammate. The avatar experience brings Ava’s intelligence to life, enabling natural, real-time collaboration between reps and their AI partner.
“Ava’s not just analyzing calls or summarizing notes,” said James Frey, Sales Leader at Coder. “She’s anticipating our next moves, prepping us for meetings, and helping us drive deals forward. It’s like having a teammate who’s there every step of the way, and she’s always on and available.”
These advancements build on Vivun’s Agent Intelligence approach, where AI Agents are trained on a combination of structured data, unstructured signals, and proprietary reasoning systems. The updated Sales Reasoning Model represents the third generation of Ava’s knowledge graph, pushing the boundaries of what an AI teammate can understand and do.
As AI continues to redefine sales productivity, Vivun remains focused on one truth: if your AI can’t reason, it can’t sell. With Ava’s upgraded intelligence and new modality, sales teams can now rely on a teammate who sees the whole playing field, shares responsibility, and moves with the deal—not behind it.
About Vivun
Vivun delivers the world's most advanced AI teammate for sales teams through its comprehensive sales enablement platform - one who automates the critical work required to move complex deals forward. By providing expertise and generating sales-ready outputs that help every rep engage stakeholders, build value, and drive urgency, Vivun's AI-powered sales tools empower sales teams to close more deals, faster. Learn more: Vivun.com.
