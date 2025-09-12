Uniting for Health: Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists and Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology Join Forces
Denver, CO, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a powerful step forward for every patient’s health across the Rocky Mountain region, Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists and Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology are proud to announce their unification under a single name: HCA HealthONE Gynecologic Oncology.
This partnership marks a new era in gynecologic cancer care, combining two outstanding teams of specialists, caregivers, and advocates into one cohesive force. Together, they bring enhanced expertise, expanded access, and a shared commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered care.
“We are united for patients and stronger for the fight,” said Dr. Jeffrey James, gynecologic oncologist with HCA HealthONE Gynecologic Oncology. “This collaboration allows us to offer seamless, coordinated care while expanding our reach and resources to better serve our patients.”
What This Means for Patients:
Same Providers, Same Locations: Patients will continue to see their trusted providers at the same offices, with no disruption in care.
One Team, One Mission: A unified approach to treatment with increased access to advanced therapies and clinical trials.
Expanded Regional Coverage: More locations across the Rocky Mountain region for greater convenience.
Collaborative Expertise: A network of specialists working together to deliver personalized, compassionate care.
This integration reflects a shared vision: to fight for every patient’s health, hope, and healing. Patients can expect the same high-quality care they’ve always received—now backed by a stronger, united team.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area.
Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
This partnership marks a new era in gynecologic cancer care, combining two outstanding teams of specialists, caregivers, and advocates into one cohesive force. Together, they bring enhanced expertise, expanded access, and a shared commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered care.
“We are united for patients and stronger for the fight,” said Dr. Jeffrey James, gynecologic oncologist with HCA HealthONE Gynecologic Oncology. “This collaboration allows us to offer seamless, coordinated care while expanding our reach and resources to better serve our patients.”
What This Means for Patients:
Same Providers, Same Locations: Patients will continue to see their trusted providers at the same offices, with no disruption in care.
One Team, One Mission: A unified approach to treatment with increased access to advanced therapies and clinical trials.
Expanded Regional Coverage: More locations across the Rocky Mountain region for greater convenience.
Collaborative Expertise: A network of specialists working together to deliver personalized, compassionate care.
This integration reflects a shared vision: to fight for every patient’s health, hope, and healing. Patients can expect the same high-quality care they’ve always received—now backed by a stronger, united team.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area.
Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories