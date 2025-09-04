The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation to Host 2025 Charity Golf Tournament
Leonardtown, MD, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation is proud to announce its 2025 Charity Golf Tournament Fundraiser, to be held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, located at 21935 Society Hill Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
This exciting community event invites golf enthusiasts and supporters to enjoy a favorite pastime while raising funds to support the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation’s programs focused on STEM education and entrepreneurship for youth.
Schedule of Events:
• Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.
• Golf Clinic: 8:30 a.m.
• Tee Off: 9:00 a.m.
Registration Options:
• Individual: $100
• Foursome: $400
• Hole Sponsorship: $500
Registration includes: 18 Hole Captain’s Choice Scramble, Complimentary Breakfast, Lunch & Drinks, and a Complimentary Round of Golf coupon.
Prizes will be awarded for:
• 1st & 2nd Place Teams
• Closest to the Pin
• Longest Drive
• Raffles
To register, visit www.carolyneparkerfoundation.org.
Contact:
Ms. Adrienne Somerville
240-577-5753
carolyneparkerfoundation@gmail.com
