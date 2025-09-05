Author Patricia Fisher Andrews’s New Book, "Manifestation: Kingdom Language," Centers on the Kingdom of God and His Righteous Way of Speaking on Earth
Recent release “Manifestation: Kingdom Language” from Page Publishing author Patricia Fisher Andrews invites readers to deepen their understanding of the kingdom of God and His righteous way of speaking on earth just as it is in heaven.
Lima, OH, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Fisher Andrews, born and raised in Arkansas, has completed her new book, “Manifestation: Kingdom Language”: a thoughtful and reflective work that features inspiring facts, stories, and encouragement that demonstrate what can happen when powerful words are being made manifest.
Author Patricia Fisher Andrews has two children—one son and one daughter—and five grandchildren. She resides in Ohio with her husband, Reverend Woodrow Andrews Jr.
She has been licensed and ordained by the Boots on the Ground Reverend Maggie Maddox, CEO and Senior Chaplain. She has become the chairperson as an active, faithful, dedicated, and devoted member of the UAW Local 1219 Ford Motor Company Engine Plant in Lima, Ohio, for over ten years.
She is a kingdom builder, inspirational speaker, encourager, prayer warrior, teacher, and an IACC-licensed life coach. She is also an anthology debut author of “A Regulated Mindset in Sowing Above Life’s Chaos (Visionary by Amelia Starr).”
She is an active associate member and partner of the Finda Robinson Outreach Ministry Lifeline (F.R.O.M.L.L.), where she has called Minister Finda Robinson her pastor, the CEO, founder, overseer, leader, and owner of the Prayer Line.
Andrews writes, “One of the greatest purposes of Jesus was to use as many of these great people to get the work done for Him on earth. Moses purposely led the people out of bondage from Egypt. David defeated Goliath. Mary, Jesus’s earthly mother, used her womb. Esther fasted and prayed to save her people. Rahab hid the spies and let them down the city walls to escape. Isaiah was sent to the people. Nehemiah restored and rebuilt the city walls. Joseph prepared the tomb for Jesus. Paul was a teacher who spread the kingdom message and finished his course and race. Ruth was a loyalty Moabite to her mother-in-law. Abraham trusted faithfully, chosen by God to have many nations through him. Simon Peter was a leader and disciple of Jesus, the Rock upon which the Church was built. Job was a humble, faithful man unto God. Jonah called the Church of Nineveh to repentance. Noah built an ark, as instructed by God, to save humanity from destruction. Jesus was born as a king, a child, He was given, and the government was on His shoulder.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Fisher Andrews’s affirming work encourages readers to trust and believe in God by faith for what is needed or wanted.
Readers who wish to experience this energizing work can purchase “Manifestation: Kingdom Language” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
