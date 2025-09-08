Author Sandra Meyer’s New Book, "Shelly's Journey to Success," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl with Autism Who Finds Ways to Succeed in the Classroom
Recent release “Shelly's Journey to Success” from Page Publishing author Sandra Meyer is a charming tale that centers around Shelly, a young girl with autism who must navigate the challenges of communicating in the classroom. With the help of her teachers and classmates, Shelly manages to find success and learn alongside her fellow peers.
Coppell, TX, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Meyer, a proud mother of three who holds a bachelor’s degree in special education, has completed her new book, “Shelly's Journey to Success”: an adorable story of a young girl who overcomes the challenges she faces in school as a student with autism in a regular classroom.
“In this heartwarming tale, follow Shelly, a determined autistic learner, as she navigates the challenges of transitions and communication in the regular classroom,” writes Meyer. “With the support of her teachers and classmates, Shelly’s journey of growth shines through, inspiring all with her unique perspective and spirit in an inclusive environment filled with patience, empathy, and love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sandra Meyer’s engaging tale is a powerful story of acceptance that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, sharing the importance of giving everyone a chance and helping those who may need accommodations in order to achieve their greatest potential.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Shelly's Journey to Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
