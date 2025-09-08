Author Sandra Meyer’s New Book, "Shelly's Journey to Success," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl with Autism Who Finds Ways to Succeed in the Classroom

Recent release “Shelly's Journey to Success” from Page Publishing author Sandra Meyer is a charming tale that centers around Shelly, a young girl with autism who must navigate the challenges of communicating in the classroom. With the help of her teachers and classmates, Shelly manages to find success and learn alongside her fellow peers.