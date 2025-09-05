Author Barbara (Glenny) Naumes’s New Book "Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart" is a Stirring Series of Poems That Speak Directly from the Author’s Heart to Her Readers
Recent release “Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart” from Covenant Books author Barbara (Glenny) Naumes is a riveting collection of poems that invites readers to peer into the author’s soul, discovering her life’s journey and her experiences along the way. Through her writings, Naumes encourages readers to become close with the Lord as they discover him through the pages of her poetry.
Williamsburg, MI, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara (Glenny) Naumes, who holds a BS degree in education from Western Michigan University, has completed her new book, “Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart”: a thought-provoking assortment of poetry that reflect on the author’s lived experiences, alongside entries that explore political and religious topics as well.
Alongside her husband, Tom, author Barbara Naumes became an ordained minister and started ARK Christian Ministries, Inc. Doing God’s will and pleasing him is the guiding light for all of their endeavors, as well as their desire to be a blessing to their church and to the body of Christ. Barbara has regularly been a part of music ministry, both by leading and by singing with the church praise team. She began writing poetry shortly after receiving Jesus as her Savior in 1973, with nearly every poem having a common thread of God’s truth from his Word.
“Many of the poems in this book peek through the window of [my] life experiences: family weddings, births, funerals, anniversaries, and holidays,” shares Naumes. “The purpose of these writings is twofold. On one level, they have some humor and are fun to read. On another level, the poems are meant to cause you to pause and remember the special moments in your own life. In remembering, be mindful of God’s promise in Romans 8:28, ‘And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.’ Perhaps you would be moved to write down your memories or attempt to create poems yourself. Ask God to give you the words, and he will!”
The author continues, “Two of [my] poems are political and were written to cause Christians to consider our time in history. Much of the church remained silent during what happened to freedom-loving people and the Jewish people during the WWII era. In our day, the church cannot remain silent if our constitution and freedoms are going to be saved. Get involved at the grassroots level, as government should be: ‘by the people and for the people.’ In Proverbs 29:2, it says, ‘When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.’ Vote!
“Many of [my] poems are prophecies from God the Father. These are truly ‘apples of gold.’ All of [my] poems are laced with ‘gold,’ but some of them are ‘apple pie!’ These poems can be used by pastors to start or end a sermon or just give encouragement from the Lord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara (Glenny) Naumes’s new book was written from start to finish with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, which inspired the author over the last fifty years to put pen to paper and write her poetry. Through sharing her work, Naumes hopes that her collection will help readers come to know Jesus, accepting him into their hearts through her gift of prose.
Readers can purchase “Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
