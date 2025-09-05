Author Barbara (Glenny) Naumes’s New Book "Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart" is a Stirring Series of Poems That Speak Directly from the Author’s Heart to Her Readers

Recent release “Apples of Gold: Poems from the Heart” from Covenant Books author Barbara (Glenny) Naumes is a riveting collection of poems that invites readers to peer into the author’s soul, discovering her life’s journey and her experiences along the way. Through her writings, Naumes encourages readers to become close with the Lord as they discover him through the pages of her poetry.