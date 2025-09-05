Author Stephanie Ehmke’s New Book “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?” is a Stirring Account That Aims to Encourage Readers to Open Themselves Up to God

Recent release “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Ehmke is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as she details her journey to find God and how, after giving herself over to him completely, she was able to find her true path in life.