Author Stephanie Ehmke’s New Book “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?” is a Stirring Account That Aims to Encourage Readers to Open Themselves Up to God
Recent release “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Ehmke is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as she details her journey to find God and how, after giving herself over to him completely, she was able to find her true path in life.
O’Fallon, MO, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Ehmke, an ordained pastor, storyteller, and licensed professional counselor with a master’s degree from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed her new book, “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?”: a powerful and compelling memoir that documents how the author’s life changed after she gave herself over to the Lord completely.
Author Stephanie Ehmke is a passionate advocate of hope and proclaims its efficacy through the power of story and scripture.
“Everything” chronicles the real-life narrative of author Stephanie Ehmke, a woman who dared to take God at his word, believing if she surrendered everything to him (her heart, broken past, marriage, career, pride, children, security, and aspirations) she would find his faithfulness. Ultimately what she found was so much more; a hope that would endure the worst, and in turn, she could hold out to others.
“‘What does God want from me?’ If you’ve ever wrestled with this question, you are not alone,” writes Ehmke. “To say the Christian life is ‘not easy’ is an understatement of epic proportions. Daily, those seeking to faithfully follow Jesus are confronted with the brokenness of this life, hatred in our world, unseen assaults of the enemy, and the ever-present stalking of their past brokenness. With all this against them, why do so many continue to seek and follow a God who seems to allow so much hardship, pain, and suffering?
“The surprisingly simple answer is… because he is worth it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Ehmke’s new book is an incredibly raw and vulnerable account that invites readers, through her openness, to find God in the distressing details. Rather than sugar coating her pain and minimizing how hard healing can be, Ehmke presents a life authentically lived out before Jesus with all its questions, doubts, and wrestling. A life where everything has been broken, surrendered, and redeemed; a life now proclaiming without hesitancy or apology that hope is real.
Readers can purchase “EVERYTHING: What If God Wants More Than Your Heart?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
