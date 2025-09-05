Author Bob Willis’s New Book, "The Adventures of Dog," Follows the Journey of a Puppy Who Must Get Accustomed to Her New Life and Family on a Ranch in the Ozarks
Recent release “The Adventures of Dog” from Covenant Books author Bob Willis is a riveting true story that centers around Dog, a puppy who is sent to live with her new family in the Ozark mountains. As she grows and gets used to her new surroundings, Dog’s days are filled with wild adventures that make her thankful for her new home.
Rolla, MO, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bob Willis is an author from the Missouri Ozarks that was inducted into Who’s Who in America in 2022 as a writer and author. His new book, “The Adventures of Dog” is an exciting and fun story that follows Dog as she grows up on a ranch in the Ozarks . Her life is fun, excitement, and adventure every day. This true-life tale is about a ranch dog that learns how to herd and all of the other things that make life fun and exciting. It is a story about nature, fun and adventure.
“Join Dog as she grows from a puppy to a big Dog on a ranch in the Ozarks of Missouri,” writes Willis. “She begins her adventure with a long plane ride, makes new friends, and discovers a new world.
“This new world is full of puppy adventures at first, and her curious nature and courage get her into all kinds of adventures and exciting things.
“Dog is one-of-a-kind and her life is fun, exciting, and a great ADVENTURE.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bob Willis’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s love of animals, as well as his and Dog’s spirit of adventure. With vibrant and engaging photographs to help bring Willis’s story to life, “The Adventures of Dog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a must-read for dog lovers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
