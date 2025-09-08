Author Kelly Ann Johnson’s New Book, “Hi, God, It’s me, Max.” is a Charming Children’s Story About a Boy and His Dog Maisy
Recent release “Hi, God, It’s me, Max.” from Covenant Books author Kelly Ann Johnson is a delightful, illustrated tale that follows a boy and his dog as they spend the day together.
Erie, PA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Ann Johnson, a retired educational sign language interpreter, has completed her new book, “Hi, God, It’s me, Max.”: an engaging children’s story with a meaningful message.
Author Kelly Ann Johnson grew up in a rural setting and still lives on an acreage with her husband of thirty-eight years. She currently has horses, goats, dogs, and cats. One of Kelly’s great joys is telling stories to anyone who needs a laugh. She loves crafting, crocheting, being creative, and God.
Johnson writes, “We ate together. We had breakfast, lunch, and a snack this afternoon. Maisy sat by me and ate little bits of my food that fell on the floor. She watched everything I did. Then I watched her eat her dog food.”
She continues, “Maisy and I played outside and inside. Outside we played with a soccer ball. I kicked it, and she chased it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kelly Ann Johnson’s engaging tale follows Max as he realizes that Maisy has actually taught him a lot about God.
Readers can purchase “Hi, God, It’s me, Max.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
