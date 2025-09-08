Author Charles Lake’s New Book, "Iluria," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel Following a Young Mystic’s Attempts to Stop a Powerful Being He Freed from Destroying His World
Recent release “Iluria” from Covenant Books author Charles Lake is a compelling tale that centers around Lorin, a young mystic who has begun dabbling in dark magic to bring back his love from the dead. However, in doing so, Lorin unleashes a dark ancient force that threatens to destroy his world and everything he holds dear.
New York, NY, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Lake, a singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and composer who holds a bachelor of parapsychic science and doctor of divinity degrees from the American Institute of Holistic Theology in Birmingham, Alabama, has completed his new book, “Iluria”: a thrilling story of a young mystic’s attempts to stop a dangerous beast that he unwittingly unleashed upon his world.
“‘Iluria’ is a complete fantasy novel, beautifully written in several hundred four-line poetic verses,” writes Lake. “Eighty years ago, Lorin’s great-grandparents Garsha and Aleesa prevented Luciria, an all-powerful being of total chaos, from escaping its Cosmic prison and conquering their world. Now, Lorin is a brilliant young mystic who uses a forbidden magic known as Dream Grouping to bring his true love, Tina, back from the dead. But by doing so, he unwittingly releases all of Luciria’s nearly infinite magic in the form of a frightening nursery rhyme creature who steals people’s souls to gain their knowledge. Lorin, Tina, and their friends must use every ounce of their courage and wits to stop this monster from destroying their world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Lake’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Lorin and his friends’ journey to imprison Luciria’s magic once more before it’s too late. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Iluria” is a spellbinding fantasy epic that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Iluria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
