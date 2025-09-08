Author Charles Lake’s New Book, "Iluria," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel Following a Young Mystic’s Attempts to Stop a Powerful Being He Freed from Destroying His World

Recent release “Iluria” from Covenant Books author Charles Lake is a compelling tale that centers around Lorin, a young mystic who has begun dabbling in dark magic to bring back his love from the dead. However, in doing so, Lorin unleashes a dark ancient force that threatens to destroy his world and everything he holds dear.