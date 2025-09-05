Author Katherine Kordonec’s New Book, "A Home for Mr. Frog," is a Charming Story That Follows Mr. Frog’s Search for a New Home After His House is Taken Away by a Storm

Recent release “A Home for Mr. Frog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katherine Kordonec is a riveting tale that centers around Mr. Frog, who is devastated after his home is blown away by a bad storm. Eager to find a new home, Mr. Frog tries living with all sorts of animals, but struggles to find a suitable place for him to stay.