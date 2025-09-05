Author Katherine Kordonec’s New Book, "A Home for Mr. Frog," is a Charming Story That Follows Mr. Frog’s Search for a New Home After His House is Taken Away by a Storm
Recent release “A Home for Mr. Frog” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katherine Kordonec is a riveting tale that centers around Mr. Frog, who is devastated after his home is blown away by a bad storm. Eager to find a new home, Mr. Frog tries living with all sorts of animals, but struggles to find a suitable place for him to stay.
New York, NY, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Kordonec has completed her new book, “A Home for Mr. Frog”: a heartfelt story of a frog who must find a new place to live after his house is blown away during a terrible storm.
“This is a story about a young frog who lost his home in a storm,” writes Kordonec. “He tried to find another home for himself. No matter how hard he tried, he couldn’t make himself comfortable in any place he found. Until one day, he received a wonderful surprise!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Katherine Kordonec’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Mr. Frog’s journey to find a new home, and all the reasons why he cannot live with any of his temporary roommates. With colorful artwork to help bring Kordonec’s story to life, “A Home for Mr. Frog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Home for Mr. Frog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
