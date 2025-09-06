Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. Offering Dual Utility Patent for Innovative Pet Bed Design and Medical Drape/Pad Available for Acquisition
Cary, NC, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet Comfort Beds innovative dual utility patent available for acquisition. Unique pet bed design and medical drape/pad. Great investment opportunity.
Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. is offering dual utility patent with two products for acquisition.
Pet Comfort Beds are the "Evolution Of The Pet Bed" Functional while providing comfort for your pet. Pet Comfort Beds prevent bunching up of bedding and allow customized plushness with Pet Comfort Beds Padded Inserts. Beds are available in 2 styles and in 4 sizes to fit all pets. High Quality, Durable and Easy Care machine washable and dryable. Manufacturer offers direct drop ship ready for retail sale. Great profitability. Pet tested and loved.
Pocket Medi Drapes/Pads provide comfort, absorb, contain and prevent transmission of infectious diseases. Medical Drape manufacturer in USA. Can customize drape to your needs. Multiple applications. Healthcare, Veterinary, Forensic, Homecare, Covid Protocol, Disaster Kits. Pocket Medi Drapes/Pads prevent bunching up which keeps drape/pad away from sutures and wounds, contains fluids and prevents infections.
Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. is offering dual utility patent with two products for acquisition.
Pet Comfort Beds are the "Evolution Of The Pet Bed" Functional while providing comfort for your pet. Pet Comfort Beds prevent bunching up of bedding and allow customized plushness with Pet Comfort Beds Padded Inserts. Beds are available in 2 styles and in 4 sizes to fit all pets. High Quality, Durable and Easy Care machine washable and dryable. Manufacturer offers direct drop ship ready for retail sale. Great profitability. Pet tested and loved.
Pocket Medi Drapes/Pads provide comfort, absorb, contain and prevent transmission of infectious diseases. Medical Drape manufacturer in USA. Can customize drape to your needs. Multiple applications. Healthcare, Veterinary, Forensic, Homecare, Covid Protocol, Disaster Kits. Pocket Medi Drapes/Pads prevent bunching up which keeps drape/pad away from sutures and wounds, contains fluids and prevents infections.
Contact
Sandra GalloContact
(919)279-5092
(919)279-5092
Categories