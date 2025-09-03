AI Crew Solutions Welcomes Mike Appleton as CEO to Lead Next Era of Aviation Technology
AI Crew Solutions (AICS) has named Mike Appleton as CEO to lead its next stage of growth. Appleton will drive the company’s AI-focused strategy, beginning with a unified modular platform launching in late 2025. The new direction emphasizes making airlines smarter through a data-driven approach, enabling more strategic crew management and streamlined procedures. Founder Erwin Ponce will continue as Chief Product Officer, guiding product innovation to support this vision.
Miami, FL, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AI Crew Solutions (AICS), a pioneer in airline crew management technology, announced yesterday that Mike Appleton has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. With a vision focused on innovation as it merges with artificial intelligence, Mike will guide AICS through its next stage of growth, beginning with the launch of a unified software foundation for crew operations in late 2025.
“Our industry is at a turning point,” said Mike. “Airlines are facing increasing pressure to streamline and deliver, and we at AICS see a future where strategic crew management systems combined with AI can help them meet their ever-changing goals.
By consolidating our products into a single modular platform, AICS is already building the foundation airlines need today with an eye on forging intelligence they’ll rely on tomorrow. The goal is to make airlines smarter, giving them the ability to use data-driven insights for more strategic decisions, while automating manual processes that have historically slowed operations.”
Under Mike’s leadership, AICS is shifting from a portfolio of separate products to one integrated software hub. The new platform will allow airlines to select optional modules tailored to their needs while ensuring scalable, AI-ready software.
“Mike brings the energy, creativity, and leadership to accelerate AICS into its next chapter,” said company founder Erwin Ponce. “We are confident his vision will strengthen our partnerships with airlines worldwide and deliver the same streamlined excellence all our customers have come to expect with our solutions.”
Erwin will remain an integral part of the company as the Chief Product Officer and will continue to develop intuitive solutions to strengthen airline operations.
About AI Crew Solutions
AI Crew Solutions (AICS, formerly ELP Aviation) is an aviation technology company specializing in crew management and scheduling solutions. For over 15 years, AICS has partnered with airlines to streamline operations and optimize efficiency. With its new AI-driven direction, AICS is redefining how airlines manage their most critical asset: crews.
Mike Appleton
1-316-239-6080
https://aicrewsolutions.com/
