AI Crew Solutions Welcomes Mike Appleton as CEO to Lead Next Era of Aviation Technology

AI Crew Solutions (AICS) has named Mike Appleton as CEO to lead its next stage of growth. Appleton will drive the company’s AI-focused strategy, beginning with a unified modular platform launching in late 2025. The new direction emphasizes making airlines smarter through a data-driven approach, enabling more strategic crew management and streamlined procedures. Founder Erwin Ponce will continue as Chief Product Officer, guiding product innovation to support this vision.